AT&T CEO John Stankey has defended his decision to merge WarnerMedia with Discovery to allow the telecom giant to value its streaming service HBO Max like Netflix. Stankey told the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference that investors were not giving HBO Max the market value it deserved, so it had to be separated out from AT&T to boost shareholder value. “I wasn’t pleased with where we stood,” he argued on how the investment community looked at HBO Max. Introducing a different “investment thesis” with the planned Warner Bros.-Discovery business, Stankey said the new streaming platform would trade on financial markets more like a...

BUSINESS ・ 18 HOURS AGO