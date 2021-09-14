CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dry & warm today, rain by Friday! Windy tomorrow ahead cooler/wetter finish to the week -Briana

Cover picture for the articleHappy Tuesday! After one of the hottest summers on record, southeastern Washington and Oregon are on track to see a big cool-down by the end of this week. Today will be the warmest day of the forecast, before temperatures drop below average by tomorrow. The average high temperature today is 82 degrees for the Tri-Cities, and that’s the forecast high for today:

Strong cold front is almost here!

SAN ANTONIO - The much-advertised cold front is surging south across central Texas. There could be a random sprinkle or shower in the western Hill Country to Val Verde County, while the rest of the area quickly heats up under partly sunny skies. The cold front will push into the Hill Country counties by noon today, and that should keep highs in the 80s to near 90 for many in the Hill Country. Meanwhile, we'll see mid to upper 90s along Highway 90 and areas to the south including Bexar County before the front arrives.
Humid today, Cooler and drier tomorrow

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — We have another hot and humid day on tap, but relief is coming! Expect highs in the upper 80s today with scattered thunderstorms covering less than half of the area. Even where it rains, more hours of the day will be dry than wet. Most spots...
Sunrise Weather (9/21) Cooler Temps Ahead

Today: Partly cloudy and hot. High: 96. Winds: SE 10 mph. Heat index ~ 105. Tonight: Thunderstorms likely. High: 68. Winds: N 10 – 20 mph. Rain chances 60%. Wednesday: Sunny skies. High: 86. Winds: NE 10 – 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph. Extended forecast: Thursday through Monday: Highs...
Showers/Storms Remain Possible Today; Dry Air Rolls In Tomorrow

RADAR CHECK: Showers and a few thunderstorms are developing early this morning over the northern half of Alabama as a moist air lingers over the state. Look for more clouds than sun today with scattered to numerous showers and storms through tonight; the high will be in the low 80s this afternoon. We note the flash flood watch for the northern half of the state expired last night and was not extended.
FORECAST: Showers today, flooding rain tomorrow... stay informed

CLEVELAND — Fall begins Wednesday at 3:22 pm. Are you ready for cooler Fall-like weather?. A slow moving weather system and cold front will meander across the area this afternoon through early Thursday morning. Widespread heavy rain is likely with this system, especially Wednesday. Rainfall totals of 2-4 inches likely for many of us through Thursday with isolated higher amounts. This will lead to flooding.
Turning wetter, windy and much cooler

Have the umbrella handy again today. While there are only a few showers out there this Tuesday morning, scattered showers and thunderstorms will fill-in to the state, becoming more widespread this evening. The afternoon/evening commute will be much wetter than the morning commute. These showers are all coming out ahead...
Rain, Cooler Weather Coming To Chicago This Week

CHICAGO — Cooler weather and a bit of rain will hit Chicago this week. Tuesday will start with rain and be mostly cloudy, with temperatures hanging around the mid-60s most of the day, according to the National Weather Service. There could be wind gusts up to 25 mph. Wednesday has...
Schneider Springs Fire: Evacuation zones shift along Highway 410

NILE, Wash. — After warmer weather conditions slightly advanced the growth of the Schneider Springs Fire, Yakima Valley Emergency Management is ushering in new evacuation parameters for the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. Per YVEM, Level 2 (GET SET) Evacuations are set from the intersection of Little Naches Road at Highway 410...
Warm, Dry And Windy Weather Helps Crops Mature Over Past Week

Another warm and mostly dry week with some windy weather helped move crops toward maturity and allowed farmers 6.1 days suitable for field work. Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, Mike Naig, also points out that this is National Farm Safety and Health Week, “Which is a great opportunity to remind Iowans to keep safety at top of mind this harvest season,” he says. “Looking ahead in the coming weeks, we expect warm and dry weather conditions to continue as harvest gets underway.” According to the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition Report for the week ending Sept. 19, topsoil moisture levels are now averaging 40 percent short to very short with subsoil moisture now at 52 percent short to very short. Corn beyond dent stage reached 93 percent, four days ahead of the five-year average. An estimated half of the corn crop has reached maturity, two days ahead of the norm with the condition rated 58 percent good to excellent. Producers have started corn harvest in many parts of the state. Soybean coloring or beyond reached 86 percent, also four days ahead of the average, with those dropping leaves reaching 53 percent, three days ahead. Soybean conditions are rated at 61 percent good to excellent and harvest began in earnest in parts of the state over the past week. The full report can be found at nass.usda.gov.
Not as windy but still warm

Redding, Calif. — We started the work week with gusty north winds and warmer temperatures. We'll see calmer winds today and Wednesday but the temperatures will stay in the low 90's under sunny skies minus some light smoke and haze. The winds are expected to pick up again on Thursday...
Windy morning and much cooler Tuesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A cold front is moving across New Mexico Tuesday morning, and it will bring gusty winds and much cooler temperatures. Tuesday morning is very cold across Four Corners, southwest Colorado, and the northern and western high terrain of New Mexico, with temperatures in the low to mid-30s.
Cooler weather ahead, high near 73 today

After a cold front moved in on Monday night, temperatures today will reach a high of only 73, according to the National Weather Service forecast. Fall-like weather is expected through the remainder of the week, the weather service said. On Thursday through Saturday, temperatures will warm to the high 70s,...
