25 Fun Fall Activities

Becker Farms announced the 2021 Apple Harvest and Fall Fun on the Farm will offer activities for the family to enjoy, starting in September with its weekend ticketed events. This year's Apple Harvest and Fall Fun on the Farm includes parking, live music, a half-peck of apples or pumpkin voucher, and access to 340 acres of countryside and fresh air along with family-friendly activities of the season. Guests can pick apples and have access to the country market, beer garden, brew pub and grounds. Families and children can enjoy the playground, farm animal exhibits, corn and rope maze, pedal carts, tricycles, the giant jumping pillow and jungle gym. Returning this year are the goat races, and new is the mega slide.

NIAGARA COUNTY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO