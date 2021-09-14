Mailbag: Red Zone Issues? Free-Agent Help?

In another thrilling game, the Dallas Cowboys got a win over the Los Angeles Chargers 20-17 on a Greg Zuerlein 56-yard field goal as time ran out. It was a performance where the Dallas offense was red hot to begin, but struggled to move and score until that final drive. Their defense was at times shredded by LA, but came up with a couple of crucial interceptions that largely turned the tide of the game. It was gutty, flawed, and heart-stopping, and now fans can revel in the victory until a very key game next week. It was clearly an opportunity for the Cowboys as the Philadelphia Eagles had already blown their game against the San Francisco 49ers, and “blown” is the only way to describe that. Now they play for at least a share of the NFC East lead, as they are both tied with the Washington Football team at 1-1.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO