Movies

Pedro Almodóvar, Javier Bardem Feature in Spanish Shortlist for Oscar Submission - Global Bulletin

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpain has selected a high profile trio of films as finalists for the country’s 2021 International Feature Oscar submission. The favorite, at least at this early stage, is Pedro Almodóvar’s “Madres paralelas” (“Parallel Mothers“), which just saw lead Penelope Cruz take the Volpi Cup for Best Actress at the Venice Film Festival. The film, which world premiered at the Italian event, was also a contender for the Golden Lion for best film and the Queer Lion.

NewsTimes

'Old Henry' Sells to Key Territories After Venice Premiere - Global Bulletin

VMI Worldwide has closed several major territory sales for western “Old Henry” from Shout! Studios and Hideout Pictures. Sales buzz reached its fever pitch as the film premiered at the Venice Film Festival on Tuesday evening. So far, VMI has closed deals in Italy (Blue Swan), the U.K. and Australia...
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Where to start with Pedro Almodóvar

Pedro Almodóvar has been at the forefront of European cinema for five decades, starting with his early eccentric comedies like Pepi, Luci, Bom, Matador and Law of Desire. With his latest Parallel Mothers featuring prominently on the autumn festival circuit and earning positive early reviews from its Venice premiere, now seems an apt time to dissect the works of this trailblazing giant of contemporary Spanish Cinema.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Parallel Mothers Review: Director Pedro Almodóvar Gets Both Familiar And Evolutionary [Venice 2021]

The draw of applying an auteurist lens to the cinema is watching a director grow and mature over time. The peril, on the other hand, is that a filmmaker can become so infatuated with their house style that they engage in repetitive work with limited growth. Pedro Almodóvar's "Parallel Mothers" may at first present like a run-of-the-mill effort from the face of Spanish cinema, but there's a deceptive amount of variation here. It's both a perfect distillation of his artistic fascinations and marked evolution in the depth of his thematic explorations.
MOVIES
NewsTimes

Spanish Academy Goya Awards Move to Valencia for 2022 Edition - Global Bulletin

After being delayed in 2021, The 36th Spanish Academy Goya Awards ceremony will return to its traditional time frame, taking place on Feb. 12 from the Mediterranean coastal city of Valencia. 2022 will be the fourth year in a row the awards will be held outside of Madrid, where the Spanish Academy’s offices are located and where the ceremony had been held since their establishment in 1986.
CELEBRITIES
Javier Bardem
Pedro Almodóvar
IndieWire

‘Arrebato’ Trailer: Pedro Almodóvar’s Favorite Spanish Cult Horror Movie Gets Its First U.S. Run

Late Spanish director Iván Zulueta’s lost cult horror masterpiece “Arrebato” — also known in English as “Rapture” — is finally getting its first United States theatrical run four decades after opening abroad in 1980. It also happens to be among the favorite horror movies of fellow Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar. Altered Innocence will release this brain-bending, phantasmagoric blend of heroin, sex, and Super-8 beginning at the Anthology Film Archive in New York on October 1, followed by a Los Angeles release in the Nuart on October 8. Exclusive to IndieWire, watch the trailer for the new restoration below. Here’s the synopsis...
MOVIES
Variety

Javier Bardem Stars in Trailer for Dark Office Comedy ‘The Good Boss’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Variety has been given exclusive access to the international trailer for its San Sebastian world premiering workplace comedy “The Good Boss,” starring Javier Bardem and produced by Reposado P.C. and The Mediapro Studio. Offbeat and ironic, Fernando León de Aranoa’s “The Good Boss” is one of this year’s most highly anticipated titles set to premiere at San Sebastián and was selected this week as one of three finalists for Spain’s International Feature Film Oscar submission. Buzz around the film has been building since it was announced two years ago, and with overwhelmingly positive word of mouth spreading after several Spanish press...
MOVIES
Vanity Fair

Pedro Almodóvar and Penélope Cruz Keep Coming Back to Mothers—And Each Other

The Oscar winners reunite for their seventh collaboration, featuring a career-best Cruz and in the midst of a thrilling new Almodóvar phase. How do you move on from the most personal project you’ve ever made? For Pedro Almodóvar, the answer lurked in the past. Writing Pain and Glory, a semi-autobiographical portrait starring Antonio Banderas, required great emotional investment for the Oscar-winning filmmaker: “I felt dizzy, I felt vertigo…. It’s something I’d never done before.” But having made more than 20 movies over a four-decade-plus career, he’s long realized that cinema is his life. So he dove right back into his life’s work—specifically, a screenplay draft nearly 10 years old. He was approaching it anew, however: as a changed, ever-evolving artist.
CELEBRITIES
NewsTimes

'Money Heist's' Najwa Nimri Stars in First Look Image for 'Insiders,' Netflix's First Original Spanish Reality Show - Global Bulletin

Netflix has unveiled a release date for its first Spanish Original reality show “Insiders,” which will premiere around the world on Oct. 21. Hosted by “Money Heist” actor Najwa Nimri (“Locked Up,” “Open Your Eyes”), the show has been billed as something completely new to the reality landscape in which its contestants believe, through the entire filming process, that they are only in the qualification rounds for an entirely different show. With the cameras constantly rolling, the twelve participants are kept in the dark that they are, in fact, being filmed for a hidden camera show. Set on a 17200 sq. ft. soundstage rigged with more than 250 hidden microphones and 70 hidden cameras, the contestants will unknowingly let their true colors shine right until the final reveal, when one winner will take home €100,000 ($117,720).
TV SERIES
Screendaily

France names Oscar submission committee, sets selection calendar

Director-screenwriters Florian Zeller and Julie Delpy have been named as new members of the selection committee for France’s 2022 best international film Oscar submission. Both arrive in the committee with strong Academy Awards track records. Zeller’s drama The Father was nominated in six categories last year and he went on...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Fever Dream’: Claudia Llosa’s South American Thriller Is a Likely Oscar Submission — Trailer Exclusive

With Netflix’s Spanish-language thriller “Fever Dream,” a likely Oscar submission from Peru that debuts at the San Sebastian Film Festival on September 20, Claudia Llosa (Oscar-nominated “Milk of Sorrow”) returns to South America after filming her English-language follow-up, family drama “Aloft,” starring Jennifer Connelly. The atmospheric, hallucinatory “Fever Dream” is another mother and son fable. After the birth of Llosa’s second child, the director read the magic realist novel “Distancia de Rescate,” by Argentine author Samanta Schweblin, and instantly saw the movie in her mind. “Usually, I’m not looking for things to adapt, but it just captured me in such a way...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: Germany Selects ‘I’m Your Man’ for International Feature Category

Germany has picked I’m Your Man, a sci-fi rom-com from director Maria Schrader (Unorthodox) to represent the country for the 2021 Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Category. I’m Your Man stars Downton Abbey and Legion actor Dan Stevens as a German-speaking “love robot” programmed to be the perfect match for a no-nonsense German archeologist, played by German theater star Maren Eggert. The feature premiered at the Berlin Film Festival in February, where Eggert won the Silver Bear for Best Lead Performance. I’m Your Man made its North American premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. Schrader co-wrote the screenplay to...
MOVIES
Norway
Denmark
Spain
Sweden
Scotland
Movies
Celebrities
Argentina
thefilmstage.com

Trailer for Spanish Horror Classic Arrebato Shows Almodóvar-Approved 4K Restoration

For years I’ve been haunted by Arrebato, though my memory of it is hardly concrete. I saw Iván Zulueta’s cult masterpiece on a battered print at Anthology Film Archives—the kind of print that at any moment could burn up à la Two-Lane Blacktop or spin out of the projector. Which, of course, would’ve befit its hugely evil vibes.
MOVIES
NewsTimes

Shania Twain Narrates Canadian Indigenous Children Documentary 'For Love' - Global Bulletin

Bestselling Canadian singer-songwriter Shania Twain has narrated “For Love,” a documentary feature that centers on the overrepresentation of Indigenous children in the Canadian foster care system. Twain is a longtime children’s rights advocate via her Shania Kids Can Foundation. In May, Tk’emlúps te Secwepemc First Nation discovered the remains of...
MOVIES
Variety

Noemie Merlant’s ‘Mi lubita, Mon Amour’ Attracts Buyers For Films Boutique (EXCLUSIVE)

Films Boutique (“Embrace of the Serpent,””Charlatan”) has closed several key European territories on “Mi Iubita, Mon Amour,” the feature debut of actor-turned-filmmaker Noémie Merlant which is playing at San Sebastian in the Zabaltegi Tabakalera section. “Mi Iubita, Mon Amour” world premiered at Cannes in Special Screenings. It stars Merlant as Jeanne, a young woman who is traveling to Romania to celebrate her bachelorette party with her friends when she meets Nino. She is 27, he is 17, and they are worlds away from one another, yet for the two of them it is the beginning of a passionate and timeless summer....
MOVIES
Variety

‘Titane’s’ Belgian Producer Frakas Sets Fabrice du Welz’s ‘Maldoror’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Fabrice du Welz, whose latest film “Inexorable” (pictured) played at Toronto, is reteaming with his Belgian producer Jean-Yves Roubin at Frakas Production on his next project, “Maldoror.” Inspired by a true story, “Maldoror” follows Paul Chartier, a young policeman who became obsessed with a case involving a notorious child abuser after coming close to catching him. Popular Belgian actor Benoit Poelvoorde, the star of “Inexorable,” is part of the cast of “Maldoror.” Roubin, who is attending San Sebastian with Lucile Hadzihalilovic’s “Earwig,” as well as “Titane” (which he co-produced), described “Maldoror” as a mix of thriller and film noir in a similar...
MOVIES
NewsTimes

'Shang-Chi,' 'Free Guy' Top U.K., Ireland Box Office

It was a week of holdovers as Disney titles “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and “Free Guy” continued their reign over the U.K. and Ireland box office. “Shang-Chi” retained the top spot with a weekend gross of £2.32 million ($3.26 million) and has now has a cumulative total of £15.8 million in its third week of release, per numbers provided by Comscore.
MOVIES
NewsTimes

Nicolas Cage Frontier Epic 'Butcher's Crossing' Sells to Saban Films (EXCLUSIVE)

The studio has acquired “Butcher’s Crossing,” a frontier epic that stars the off-beat, Oscar winner as a buffalo hunter. The deal covers rights in North America, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Scandinavia. More from Variety. Gabe Polsky, who directed the documentary “Red Penguins,” slides behind...
MOVIES
Variety

France’s Memento Boss Discusses Distribution Strategy & Production Slate Including Farhadi, Audiard, Bilge Ceylan, Saleh (EXCLUSIVE)

Although the pandemic has pole-axed many independent distributors, some like Alexandre Mallet-Guy at Paris-based Memento Distribution have managed to weather the storm. The company has had prestige auteur films playing in the festival circuit this year; at Cannes with multiple films in competition, including Jacques Audiard’s “Paris, District 13th,” Oscar-winning Iranian director Asghar Farhadi’s “A Hero” and Norwegian director Joachim Trier’s “The Worst Person in the World;” in Deauville with Christophe Honoré’s “Guermantes;” and at San Sebastian with Laurent Cantet’s “Arthur Rambo,” Zhang Ji’s “Fire on the Plain” and Emmanuel Carriere’s “Between Two Worlds” with Juliette Binoche which world premiered on...
MOVIES

