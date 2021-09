Gary was already a graying older dog when Melanie Marks met him for the very first time. She had just moved to town near Best Friends Animal Sanctuary and didn’t have any pets, but was thinking about fostering. When a caregiver asked how she would feel about a hospice foster, Melanie was introduced to Gary, who had an enlarged heart from an old case of heartworm, a cyst on his neck and a chronic ear infection. Everyone just wanted him to be able to spend his final, good months in a warm home, surrounded by love.

PETS ・ 1 DAY AGO