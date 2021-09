The Marketplace at Avalon Park is a brand new and innovative food hall, general store, commissary kitchen and event space that just celebrated their grand opening this past weekend in downtown Avalon Park in East Orlando. It is such a cool new addition to Eastern Orange County and is sure to be a delightful space for families and neighbors for a long time to come. We recently had a chance to check the space out and were blown away by both the great design of the Marketplace as well as the many excellent food and other vendors available.

