Diminutive in stature and with a soft cooing voice, Truman Capote was an unexpected celebrity in an era of strict masculine ideals. His sharp wit set him apart, first as a gossip columnist and then as one of the premier writers of his generation. Drawing on hundreds of hours of previously unheard interviews with the author’s friends and colleagues collected by George Plimpton shortly after Capote’s death in 1984, Ebs Burnough’s documentary The Capote Tapes searches for the man behind the persona. Building on these tapes as well as new interviews, archival footage, and even recreation, it captures a cross-section of a fascinating life. Central to this examination is the fallout of his unfinished final book, Answered Prayers, which exposed the innermost secrets of the company he kept. Burnough spoke with Hyperallergic by phone to discuss the film and Capote’s enduring influence on popular culture.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 9 DAYS AGO