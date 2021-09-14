CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

What Is a Senior Anyway?

By Terri L. Jones
Seniors Guide
Seniors Guide
 7 days ago

The word “senior” is as much a part of our everyday parlance as “boomer” and “millennial”; however, this term is far more ambiguous. After all, what is a senior? For one, there isn’t a clear definition of what it means to be a senior citizen (Merriam-Webster defines it with another equally obscure term, “elderly”), but more importantly, there’s no definitive starting line for when you become one.

Science

No doubt, there are a lot of people out there trying to nail down a number. The World Economic Forum (WEF) defines old age not as the specific number of years you have on this planet but instead as the number of years you have left (their estimate is an average of 15). Similarly, Stanford economics professor John Shoven determined that you are old when your likelihood of dying within the next year is 2 percent or more, and very old when it reaches 4 percent or more. By Shoven’s calculus, American men are considered old when they pass 70 and “very old” age at about 76, and American women are old over 73, while 80-year-old women are “very old.”

Opinion

And of course, everyone has their own idea about when those golden years begin. In a Pew Research Center survey, 18- to 29-year-olds believed a person to be old at 60. Conversely, those who had reached 65 themselves kicked the can down the road quite a ways and said they wouldn’t be old until they turned 74.

Many other benchmarks to define “what is a senior”

Aside from scientific research and subjective opinions, the world has quite a few other ways to usher you into this stage of life. AARP starts sending you magazines when you turn 50, and some restaurants and retailers give senior discounts to those 55 and older. At 59½, you can take money out of your retirement accounts without penalty, and at 62, collect Social Security benefits. And when you turn 65, you qualify for Medicare.

Then there are the physical signs, like gray hair, wrinkles and aching joints, and the life events, such as retiring from your job and becoming a grandparent.

But in the end, being a senior is nothing more than a social construct. As my 85-year-old aunt says, “In my mind, I’m still 40.” And that’s all that really matters!

The post What Is a Senior Anyway? appeared first on Seniors Guide .

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Stimulus checks for Social Security recipients: Senior Citizens League petitions for $1,400 payments

Struggling Americans and progressive lawmakers alike have been advocating for the fourth round of stimulus checks for months now, as the COVID-19 pandemic surges. This is all the while the American Rescue Plan has offered economic benefits to key demographics a.k.a. stimulus checks to homeowners and struggling renters, and the child tax credit to parents.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Citizen#Pew Research Center#Retirement Accounts#Old Age#The World Economic Forum#Wef#Stanford#American#Usher#Social Security#Medicare
Argus Observer Online

This Is the City Hit Hardest by Extreme Poverty in Oregon

There are an estimated 39.5 million Americans living below the poverty line, which, in the lower 48 states, is an annual income threshold of $12,880 for an individual and $26,500 for a family of four (Alaska and Hawaii have a slightly higher threshold). Living in poverty can have serious consequences and impacts nearly every aspect of life -- and those problems can be compounded for those who are facing poverty while also living in very poor neighborhoods.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
AARP
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data from multiple sources to estimate the actual chances of a vaccinated person getting COVID in the U.S.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 13 States Will Have Next Surge

"Fortunately activity seems to be letting up in states like Louisiana, Florida, Mississippi, Nevada, Arkansas, Missouri, great news," says virus expert Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, in the latest edition of his podcast. "But at the same time, we're now seeing activity continue to trend upwards, remain at high levels, in many other parts of the country." Read on to see which states are on the list—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Motley Fool

3 Changes to Social Security You Probably Didn't Know About

Social Security has long been considered one of the pillars of a safe retirement. Along with pension income and a healthy nest egg, the program can be expected to cover at least a portion of your retirement costs. However, recent changes to Social Security have made the proposition a bit more tenuous. Future retirees will need to maximize each of those three sources of retirement income to ensure they're covered throughout their golden years.
PERSONAL FINANCE
alreporter.com

Opinion | The doctors and scientists have been right all along

More people died in Alabama in 2020 than were born. That’s never happened before. Not in the World War Two era. Not back during the Spanish Flu outbreak. Never before has Alabama experienced more deaths than births. But we did in 2020. And there is but one reason why: coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These 8 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

A week after the U.S. reported the first sustained drops in nationally reported COVID cases, numbers appear to be back on the rise once again. As the highly contagious Delta variant continues to take its toll, some particularly hard-hit states are reporting COVID surges that are some of the worst seen since the beginning of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Seniors Guide

Seniors Guide

Richmond, VA
18
Followers
99
Post
474
Views
ABOUT

Seniors Guide educates and empowers seniors and their families to make their best choices. Readers can browse residential and home care options, services for downsizing and aging in place, expert resources, informative and entertaining articles and more. Our print magazines and online guide encompass Virginia, North Carolina, and parts of the Midwest, with more on the way.

 http://www.seniorsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy