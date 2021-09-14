CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eunice, LA

Spirit of Acadiana: New job, new life in Eunice

By Scott Brazda
KATC News
KATC News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=363wbl_0bveFVJt00

"We recently acquired an existing processing facility in Eunice Louisiana, and it's currently the largest one in the state," says Chip Perrin, co-owner of Coastal Plains Meat Processing Company.

On September 13, the company announced their acquisition of a 19,000 square foot facility at 1044 Louisiana Highway 91 from Eunice Superette and Slaughterhouse.

"We're taking that facility and we're going to expand it," says Perrin.

And the expansion not only means the people working there can keep working, but it also means new jobs and an increase in the size of the workforce.

"We currently have about 20 employees, and we're looking to expand into the thirties pretty soon here," adds Perrin.

Perrin says that expansion means increasing payroll by about a million dollars. An even cooler part, Perrin says, is his company's concerted efforts to hire military veterans.

"I'm a veteran, and the other part of our management team are also veterans, so we'd really like to expand into the veteran space and hire more veterans and get more veterans involved in agriculture."

Coastal Plains produces about 6.5 million pounds of meat each year, and its commercial customers include local companies such as longtime standout Deano's Pizza and the newly-returned Burger Tyme.

The local ties will be many, Perrin says.

Coastal Plains expects to source livestock from Louisiana farms and ranches and expand its processing and private labeling programs to support local and state producers of beef.

"If you go into a grocery store, you want to buy Louisiana rice, Louisiana crawfish, Louisiana seafood," explains Perrin. "We want it to be the same thing, so we want to start this Louisiana beef movement to support that and promote that."

Coastal Plains will begin retrofitting of the existing facility and construction of the new expansion in October, with project completion expected in September 2022.

The company will begin hiring in October.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Business
Eunice, LA
Business
State
Louisiana State
City
Eunice, LA
KATC News

Louisiana law enforcement participate in National Rail Safety Week

Law enforcement agencies across the state are bringing awareness to rail road safety as a part of National Rail Safety Week. The observance began on Monday, September 20 and will continue until Sunday, September 26. The Louisiana State Police is partnering with Louisiana Operation Lifesaver and local law enforcement agencies to bring awareness to railroad safety. The goal of Rail Safety Week is to educate the general public to keep themselves safe near highway-rail grade crossings.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acadiana#Slaughterhouse#Deano#Burger Tyme#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
KATC News

Governor Edwards heads to DC to plead for assistance

Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards is traveling to Washington, D.C. to meet with Louisiana’s Congressional Delegation, as well as other members of Congress to impress upon them the urgent need for federal assistance to ensure a speedy, full, and robust recovery for the people of Southwest and Southeast Louisiana who have been devastated by major hurricanes and natural disasters over the last year.
POLITICS
KATC News

SBA opens centers in Thibodaux, Hammond for Ida

The U.S. Small Business Administration and the Louisiana Small Business Development Center have opened two recovery centers for businesses impacted by Hurricane Ida. The SBA Business Recovery Centers will open on Tuesday in Hammond and Thibodaux to provide a wide range of services to businesses impacted by Hurricane Ida that occurred Aug. 26 – Sept. 3, 2021.
HAMMOND, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Jobs
KATC News

Attorney says he has filed suit against Ochsner, Lourdes

An Alexandria attorney says he has filed suit against two Lafayette hospitals over their vaccine requirements. Jimmy Faircloth, who at one time worked as former Gov. Bobby Jindal's executive counsel, sent out a press release Monday saying he had filed the suits on behalf of workers at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

CVS to hire 500 in Louisiana during one-day virtual career event

CVS Health is hiring qualified candidates to fill 25,000 clinical and retail jobs during a one-day national career event on Friday, September 24. These new and existing positions will help the company continue to respond to the needs of communities across the country during the fall and winter months when the incidence of flu is expected to increase and as COVID-19 vaccination and testing remain in high demand, officials say.
LOUISIANA STATE
KATC News

Ville Platte residents still dealing with high water

With the remnants of Hurricane Nicholas still lingering in Louisiana, people who live in Evangeline Parish are still dealing with high water. Behind Blake Street in Ville Platte, the water has reseeded in the coulee but people say they are tired of having to worry about flooding when tropical storms hit.
VILLE PLATTE, LA
KATC News

KATC News

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy