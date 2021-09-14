Spirit of Acadiana: New job, new life in Eunice

"We recently acquired an existing processing facility in Eunice Louisiana, and it's currently the largest one in the state," says Chip Perrin, co-owner of Coastal Plains Meat Processing Company.

On September 13, the company announced their acquisition of a 19,000 square foot facility at 1044 Louisiana Highway 91 from Eunice Superette and Slaughterhouse.

"We're taking that facility and we're going to expand it," says Perrin.

And the expansion not only means the people working there can keep working, but it also means new jobs and an increase in the size of the workforce.

"We currently have about 20 employees, and we're looking to expand into the thirties pretty soon here," adds Perrin.

Perrin says that expansion means increasing payroll by about a million dollars. An even cooler part, Perrin says, is his company's concerted efforts to hire military veterans.

"I'm a veteran, and the other part of our management team are also veterans, so we'd really like to expand into the veteran space and hire more veterans and get more veterans involved in agriculture."

Coastal Plains produces about 6.5 million pounds of meat each year, and its commercial customers include local companies such as longtime standout Deano's Pizza and the newly-returned Burger Tyme.

The local ties will be many, Perrin says.

Coastal Plains expects to source livestock from Louisiana farms and ranches and expand its processing and private labeling programs to support local and state producers of beef.

"If you go into a grocery store, you want to buy Louisiana rice, Louisiana crawfish, Louisiana seafood," explains Perrin. "We want it to be the same thing, so we want to start this Louisiana beef movement to support that and promote that."

Coastal Plains will begin retrofitting of the existing facility and construction of the new expansion in October, with project completion expected in September 2022.

The company will begin hiring in October.

