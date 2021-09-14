MLB playoff picture, standings, postseason odds: Giants punch first ticket; Jays, Yankees in wild card spots
The 2021 Major League Baseball season is in its final month, and baseball's playoff picture is starting to take shape. While some teams, like the White Sox and Brewers, appear to have their divisions wrapped up, there are going to be plenty of fascinating races in September. We also officially have our first playoff team in the Giants, who clinched their spot Monday night.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0