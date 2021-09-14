Social Security recipients still on track for biggest cost-of-living hike in years

The newest official inflation report has some good news for Social Security recipients, as well as some not-so-good news. Good and Bad News About the Social Security Benefit. The good news is that you’ll get the largest yearly cost-of-living increase in almost a decade next year. The bad news is that it may not be as large as you had anticipated. When it makes its formal statement next month, Social Security is on pace to raise payouts 5.9% for 2022, based on consumer pricing data from the US Labor Department for August.

BUSINESS ・ 19 HOURS AGO