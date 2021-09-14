CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social Security recipients still on track for biggest cost-of-living hike in years

By Kevin Tampone
 7 days ago
People who receive Social Security payments, including senior citizens and workers with disabilities, are still on track for a major increase in their benefits in 2022. Beneficiaries could see their payments rise by 6% to 6.1% in January, according to a recent estimate from the Senior Citizens League, an advocacy group for seniors. That would be the biggest cost-of-living hike since 1983, when a 7.4% increase took effect.

Last Man Standing
5d ago

The COLA for SS recipients became a joke when Obama changed the method used to calculate it. This is one of the reasons not to trust Democrats. They tell you how much they care about seniors, minorities, and the “little guy”, but it’s all just talk.

