The thermometer and the calendar both say it’s almost fall! The change temperatures bring our attention to preparing for football-watching, chili-eating, sweater-wearing season! While you haven’t flipped over from air conditioning to the heat just yet, if you have a fireplace, the cooler evenings may be spurring thoughts of a cozy, crackling fire. However, your fireplace’s appearance may not exactly match the vision you had in mind! Is your fireplace looking a little less than picture perfect? Whether it is dated or just a little dirty there are some DIY projects you can do to spruce it up a bit before the guests arrive.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 4 DAYS AGO