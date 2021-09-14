Lego Masters season 2 finale airs tonight on FOX

Tonight is the season finale for LEGO Masters’ second season. The final teams are the 3 teams of brothers and that means that there’s a lot of pride on the line. The winning team will not only get the title of LEGO Masters, but also a LEGO trophy and $100,000. We don’t know all the details for the finale challenge, but we do know that the builders can build anything they want as long as it looks different in the light and in the dark. FOX was kind enough to provide us with an exclusive clip from the final that shows Caleb & Jacob deciding to test out their build a little which involves flipping part of it over. This is going to be a tense finale. Who do you think will walk away the winner of season 2 of LEGO Masters.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO