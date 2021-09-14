CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Google Leans into Supply Chain Tech with Digital Twin

By Brielle Jaekel
foodlogistics.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle's Cloud division announced a big step forward in the supply chain technology sector, with a platform that allows companies to create a digital twin of their supply chains through data from various sources and a dashboard in Google workspace that shows analytics, alerts on critical issues like potential disruptions and offers collaboration. The new endeavor is Google's response to a call for more visibility in the supply chain, as consumers and companies alike flock to this type of technology.

www.foodlogistics.com

Comments / 0

Related
SDTimes.com

Data is leaking as employees leave in “Great Resignation”

New data shows a direct correlation between resignations, departing employees, and data exposure events. This is of particular interest to organizations currently as companies experience what’s been called “the Great Resignation.” As employees leave their companies, they oftentimes — intentionally or otherwise — take valuable source code, patent applications, and customer lists with them.
BUSINESS
thedallasnews.net

Digital Ad Platforms Market Review 2021: Big Things are Happening | Acxiom, Facebook, Sizmek

The Global Digital Ad Platforms Market study with 107+ market data Tables, Pie Chart & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyze futuristic trend, growth factors, industry opinions, industry validated market facts to forecast till 2025, some of the players studied are Conversant, Inc., Twitter, Kenshoo, Baidu, Inc., Dentsu Aegis Network, Choozle, Yahoo, LinkedIn, DoubleClick, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Acxiom Corporation, Facebook, Sizmek, Amazon.com, Inc. & Adobe.
MARKETS
foodlogistics.com

project44 Adds Another Acquisition

Technology provider project44 expands its visibility capabilities throughout the supply chain all the way to the last mile with the addition of Convey to its portfolio. project44 acquires Convey for $255 million. It is the latest in a series of moves not just from project44 but many other technology providers in the supply chain visibility space that pushes the sector forward while also allowing for greater consistency in tech platforms for customers.
BUSINESS
dcvelocity.com

Advancing women in supply chain

What can the supply chain industry do to attract, promote, and retain more women throughout its ranks—especially at the highest levels of an organization? That was the key question posed to a panel of industry experts on the second full day of CSCMP EDGE 2021, being held this week in Atlanta. Moderated by Angie Freeman, chief human resources and environmental, social and governance officer at C.H. Robinson, the panel began by outlining some of the major challenges facing women in the industry, including supporting women at various stages of their careers, continuing to fight gender bias, and finding ways to instill in ever-younger generations of women the idea that there are no limits to what they can achieve in any industry. The panel of supply chain leaders included Cloe Guidry-Reed, founder and CEO of Atlanta-based supplier diversity management solutions firm Hire Ground; Jennifer Kilgore, human resources director for Augusta, Georgia-based RBW Logistics, and Maayan Nissan, director and head of global supply chain at Arizona-based Align Technology. They all agreed that one of the keys to attracting and retaining top female talent depends largely on developing role models at all levels of the supply chain profession. “You can’t be what you can’t see,” said Guidry-Reed, noting that strong role models help to both inspire and develop future female leaders in an organization. Among the panel’s advice for creating a more inclusive workplace that can help move women forward: creating mentorship and sponsorship programs within your organization; helping establish relationships, networks, and support systems for women at all points along their careers; developing programs that identify and invest in high-performing women with the capacity to lead; treating leadership as a tangible skill that can be developed and not something that is necessarily innate; highlighting senior women leaders in your organization as a way to appeal to younger generations and potential employees; and clearly charting the path to leadership within your organization. CSCMP EDGE 2021 takes place in Atlanta September 19-22.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Digital Twin#Google Cloud#Supply Chains#Supply Chain Twin#Api
Variety

Variety’s Entertainment and Technology Summit Grapples With Digital Strategies

As the pandemic marches on, audiences are doubling down on streaming and still very hungry for their favorite genres of entertainment. At Variety’s Entertainment and Technology Summit presented by City National Bank from Sept. 22-23, industry experts will break down the impact of the continuing pandemic and other forces on viewing habits and content creation online. Entertainment executives, creative talent and others will come together for two days to discuss strategies and developments that are creating new opportunities for film, TV, music, video games and other entertainment areas. Over the past year and a half, many streamers have seen their audiences change in...
VIDEO GAMES
Cheddar News

Electric Aircraft Maker Archer Aviation Makes NYSE Debut Via SPAC Merger

Electric aircraft startup Archer Aviation made its public debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. Co-founders and CEOs Brett Adcock and Adam Goldstein joined Cheddar to talk about the IPO and the company’s mission to develop electric vertical take-off and landing crafts, adding to modes of transportation in urban areas. The pair also discussed the company's backing from United Airlines and an update on the FAA certification process, with the hopes of completing it by the end of 2024.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MarketWatch

Sonic to buy RFJ Auto Partners, in one of largest deals in auto retail history

Sonic Automotive Inc. announced Wednesday an agreement to buy RFJ Auto Partners Inc., which Sonic said is a top-15 U.S. auto dealer group by revenue. While Sonic did not disclose details of the deal, the auto retailer said it represents one of the largest deals in automotive retail history, and is expected to lift Sonic into the top-5 largest dealer groups in the U.S. by revenue. The stock was still inactive in premarket trading. Sonic said RFJ, with 33 locations in seven states, had revenue of $2.8 billion in 2020. The company expects the acquisition to add $3.2 billion in annualized revenue, which would represent a 30% boost in franchised dealership revenue above previous target of $25 billion in total revenue by 2025. Sonic's stock has run up 39.4% year to date, while the S&P 500 has advanced 15.9%.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Software
foodlogistics.com

The Rise of Crossover Retail Experiences

Recent research indicates that grocers will retain 70-80% of the e-commerce sales increases they saw at the height of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. This surge is reshaping shopper behavior and expectations. After 1.5 years of growing more accustomed to the one-click convenience of e-commerce, consumers expect seamless, efficient, tech-savvy...
RETAIL
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Why Supply Chain Education Matters

There are many different kinds of professionals in the supply chain industry. Some who entered the field equipped with degrees and certifications. There’s some who skipped college and went straight to the trades. When the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) hit, there’s some who entered just to be in a secure, “essential” place of business. Then, there’s some who did some schooling and are now gaining experience.
EDUCATION
Sourcing Journal

Kornit Ties Digital Textile Tech to Environmental Goals

Kornit technology enables sustainable production on demand, which eliminates overproduction of apparel and textiles, the company noted. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
securityboulevard.com

Securing the Edge in the Supply Chain

The supply chain is something most people take for granted—until something goes wrong. The pandemic highlighted just how quickly business can grind to a halt if the supply chain is disrupted. Organizations have found that edge computing makes the supply chain run more efficiently, but this move to the edge requires a new approach to supply chain cybersecurity.
TECHNOLOGY
foodlogistics.com

Incorporate Predictive Software into Day-to-Day Farming Operations

Predictive analytics make for actionable insights, and more and more businesses are using predictive software to simplify day-to-day operations. Such predictive software in the food and dairy industry foresees future outcomes by extracting information from data sets to determine patterns and trends. Many available software options collect and analyze data...
SOFTWARE
globalconstructionreview.com

Tech firm offers digital twins of entire cities

Nasdaq-listed digital reality company Hexagon has begun offering digital twins of entire cities as off-the-shelf products, which it says will help city governments plan better. The models comprise high-definition true orthophotos, obliques, digital terrain models, LiDAR point clouds, 3D building models and land use maps. So far this year, the...
TECHNOLOGY
foodlogistics.com

Technology Helps Shippers Save on Spot Market

C.H. Robinson launched Market Rate IQTM, a new tool that shows companies how their spot rates compare to a trusted third-party benchmark and breaks down where they could save money. Created by C.H. Robinson’s technology incubator, C.H. Robinson LabsTM, Market Rate IQ is said to be the only tool in the industry that shows shippers which factors in their U.S. spot pricing are market-driven and which they can control.
INDUSTRY
foodlogistics.com

Landing on the Doorstep: Achieving Last-Mile Delivery

Transportation companies have mastered efficiencies in every other step of the process, yet no one has completely solved last-mile delivery. Several modern processes and economies of scale have been incorporated into the shipment of goods throughout the supply chain network, but delivering packages along the last leg have continued to be slow and costly.
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

39 Billion by 2026: America’s Carriers Will Nearly Double Their Package Hauls, Data Shows

Of note, Amazon Logistics’ parcel market share climbed 8 percent last year while USPS, UPS and FedEx’s stayed the same or shrank. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
INDUSTRY
foodlogistics.com

SAP Allows for Emissions Compliance Through Entire Product Lifecycle

Consumer demand for a reduction in emissions as well as stricter regulations pushes companies in the supply chain to better track their sustainability efforts. SAP leans into this trend with a new product, SAP Product Footprint, that allows the entire lifecycle emissions of a product to be tracked. The new specific product is a part of a bigger movement from SAP aimed to drive transparency and measurement capability across the supply chain, allowing companies to move toward lower carbon emissions and more sustainable operations.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy