Vanessa Bryant Stuns In Plunging Green Dress As She Celebrates Natalia’s Met Gala Debut

By Jason Brow
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 7 days ago

After Vanessa Bryant’s teenage daughter attended her first Met Gala, the widow of Kobe Bryant felt nothing but massive ‘love’ for her baby girl, Natalia Bryant.

Following the 2021 Met Gala, Vanessa Bryant and her 18-year-old daughter, Natalia Bryant, hit the after-parties – and had the time of their lives! In a series of posts to Vanessa’s Instagram, the 39-year-old widow of Kobe Bryant partied with Natalia at an after-party. Natalia rocked a black, ruffled number with some sheer panels around the sleeves, while Vanessa wore a deep green dress with a deeper neckline. “I [heart emoji] you, Natalia,” Vanessa captioned one IG gallery of the two, which featured not only a close-up of her emerald dress but also a shot of her giving her daughter a sweet kiss on the cheek.

Vanessa also shared a few videos from the after-party. The mother-daughter combo sang along to the music inside the club, while Vanessa seemed to snack on a fry. In a second video, Vanessa showed the number of drinks on the table – including someone’s sandwich and fries. The third video, which Vanessa also posted to her Instagram, showed her cheers-ing someone…who happened to be her bestie, Ciara! “Round 1,” Vanessa captioned the IG Story, just letting everyone know it wasn’t her teenage daughter who was drinking that drink.

Vanessa also shared a photo of her and Natalia posing in the vehicle, taking them to the after-party. “That’s my baby!” Vanessa captioned the shot, adding a heart emoji. It’s evident that this mama was proud of her daughter for having a successful Met Gala debut. Earlier in the evening, Natalia made her debut on the Met Gala’s red carpet in a dramatic, exaggerated silhouette. The young model wore a floral gown from Conner Ives, one that seemed bulbous and dynamic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bb4L4_0bveDxuX00
Vanessa Bryant attends the 2021 Met Gala (Angelillo/UPI/REX/Shutterstock)

It certainly caught the eye, and Natalie’s smile was from ear to ear as she posed for photos. Ahead of Natalia’s debut, Vanessa gave fans a sneak peek at the outfit. “Bringing back preschool drop-off feelings as I send my firstborn off to her first Met Gala. The VOGUE team and Anna Wintour appointed Natalia this incredible dress designed by Conner Ives, which will also be featured in the American Lexicon EXHIBIT,” wrote Vanessa. So, Natalia was a literal walking piece of art for the 2021 Met Gala. Not bad for a first-timer.

