Gas Prices Declining, For Now

wtyefm.com
 7 days ago

(Undated) – The recent dip in the price at the pump could be short-lived. According to GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis, Patrick DeHann, sagging U.S. gasoline demand along with continued recovery after Hurricane Ida has helped gas prices edge slightly lower in most states. However, with Tropical Storm Nicholas threatening another key area of refineries in Houston with significant rain, we could see the decline in prices hit the pause button. DeHann says it’s too early to tell exactly what Nicholas’s impact might be, but motorists should be aware. The current national average has fallen nearly two cents in the last week, it’s hovering around $3.17 a gallon. It’s $3.25 in Illinois and $3.11 in Indiana.

www.wtyefm.com

TechRadar

Soaring gas prices will soon feed into energy bills

Household energy bills will soon be affected by the soaring price of fossil fuels globally, according to energy regulator Ofgem. Speaking to the BBC, Ofgem said that increasing prices for gas in particular “will feed into all customer energy bills in the UK”. However, Ofgem also said that the energy price cap was one of the “best tools” for ensuring that customers continue to pay a fair price for the energy they consume.
Miami Herald

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery fell $1.68 at $70.29 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for November delivery fell $1.42 to $73.92 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 5 cents to $2.12 a gallon. October heating oil fell 5 cents to $2.16 a gallon. October natural gas fell 12 cents to $4.99 per 1,000 cubic feet.
NottinghamMD.com

Gas prices edge higher, holding near 2021 high

BALTIMORE, MD—The nation’s average gas price has risen 1.3 cents per gallon from a week ago to $3.18 per gallon on Monday according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average is up 18 cents from a month ago and $1.01 per gallon higher than … Continue reading "Gas prices edge higher, holding near 2021 high" The post Gas prices edge higher, holding near 2021 high appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Philly Report

Philadelphia gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) Depending on where you fill up in Philadelphia, you could be saving up to $0.74 per gallon on gas. BP at 4915 N Crescent Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.05 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 1135 Vine St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.
wxhc.com

Find Lowest Gas Prices

Please note stations and prices are submitted through GasBuddy.com and we are not responsible for any stations not listed or if the wrong prices are posted. Please contact Gas Buddy for any and all issues.
Auto Remarketing

4 straight weeks of wholesale vehicle price declines

Wholesale vehicle prices in Canada have climbed four consecutive weeks, amid tight supply that’s often gobbled up as soon as buyers can get their hands on a vehicle. That’s according to the latest Canadian Auto Market Update from Canadian Black Book, which said overall wholesale vehicle prices climbed 0.21% last week.
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria gas prices continue steady decline, average $3.21 per gallon

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gas prices in Peoria dipped again last week, putting the average price per gallon at $3.21. According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, the price of a gallon fell 3.7 cents over the past week. Gas prices in Peoria are 9.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.
wccbcharlotte.com

AAA: Carolina Gas Prices Edge Lower; Small Decline From Last Week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) — With fall approaching and the height of summer in our rearview, motorists in the Carolinas are starting to see slight relief at the pump as gas price averages dropped lower by a penny on the week. “Even though supply has tightened after slow recovery from...
mymoinfo.com

Gas Prices Continue To Rise

(Farmington) The average price of gas per gallon in the U.S. has gone up two cents. This brings the average price-per-gallon for regular-grade gas to $3.25. Across the nation, San Francisco, California still holds the highest price per gallon at $4.48. Meanwhile, Houston, Texas has the lowest price at $2.74...
wtyefm.com

Gas Price Could Drop Thanks to the Arrival of Fall

(Undated) – Cheaper gas is on the horizon thanks to the change of the season. According to GasBuddy.com, we will see a slight dip in prices as refineries switch from “summer gas” to “winter gas.” They say the difference between the two has to do with how the fuel evaporates from your car’s fuel system. As a result of the change, lower gas prices are typically seen at the pumps from late September through late April. The national average is currently at $3.20 a gallon. It’s $3.34 in Illinois and $3.20 in Indiana. To see the GasBuddy article in its entirety click the link below.
wtoc.com

Impacts from hurricane season prevent autumn gas price decline

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - While the end of summer typically signals the decline in seasonal gas prices, South Carolina gas prices have risen 2.4 cents per gallon this past week. GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,028 stations in South Carolina shows that South Carolina prices are averaging at $2.91 per gallon...
mycbs4.com

Average Florida gas price is now up to $3.10 per gallon

The average Florida gas price is now up to $3.10 per gallon, making it a new 2021 high. AAA spokesperson, Mark Jenkins, said, along with the pump prices, rising crude oil and gasoline future prices are also increasing, as the price of crude increased by 4%. "The roller coaster ride...
ICIS Chemical Business

British industrial natural gas demand declines amid record NBP prices

LONDON (ICIS)--British natural gas demand from several major industrial offtake points across the National Transmission System (NTS) has plummeted amid surging NBP prices across 2021, but UK gas traders believe overall reduced demand will have little impact on gas prices. As the course of 2021 progressed, industrial offtake dropped from...
wtyefm.com

Gas Prices Remain High

(Undated) – The national average price for gas remains high despite the recent forecasted drop. According to GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis, Patrick DeHann, gas prices have been stuck in limbo and remains near 2021 highs. DeHann says the damage done by Hurricane Ida combined with gasoline demand remaining relatively high for the season, is what’s keeping the prices elevated. As a result, we may have to wait a couple more weeks until hurricane season slows for oil inventories to start to rise and gas prices to fall. The current national average is hovering around $3.19 a gallon. It’s $3.32 in Illinois and $3.18 in Indiana.
MarketWatch

Oil futures end higher ahead of weekly data on U.S. petroleum supplies

Oil futures finished higher on Tuesday, ahead of Wednesday's data on U.S. petroleum supplies from the Energy Information Administration that are expected to reveal a seventh straight weekly decline in domestic crude inventories. On average, analysts polled by S&P Global Platts expect the EIA to report a decline of 3.8 million barrels in crude supplies for the week ended Sept. 17. On its expiration day, West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery rose 27 cents, or 0.4%, to finish at $70.56 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. November WTI oil , which is now the front-month contract, added 35 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $70.49.
kitco.com

Gold sees price declines amid quieter marketplace

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Tuesday, as risk aversion has receded a bit early this week amid a calm trading environment at present. The safe-haven metals bulls need a fundamental spark to jumpstart price rallies. October gold futures were last down $9.70 at $1,782.60. December Comex silver was last down $0.321 at $23.475 an ounce.
