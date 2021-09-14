Gas Prices Declining, For Now

(Undated) – Cheaper gas is on the horizon thanks to the change of the season. According to GasBuddy.com, we will see a slight dip in prices as refineries switch from “summer gas” to “winter gas.” They say the difference between the two has to do with how the fuel evaporates from your car’s fuel system. As a result of the change, lower gas prices are typically seen at the pumps from late September through late April. The national average is currently at $3.20 a gallon. It’s $3.34 in Illinois and $3.20 in Indiana. To see the GasBuddy article in its entirety click the link below.

