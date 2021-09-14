Gas Prices Declining, For Now
(Undated) – The recent dip in the price at the pump could be short-lived. According to GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis, Patrick DeHann, sagging U.S. gasoline demand along with continued recovery after Hurricane Ida has helped gas prices edge slightly lower in most states. However, with Tropical Storm Nicholas threatening another key area of refineries in Houston with significant rain, we could see the decline in prices hit the pause button. DeHann says it’s too early to tell exactly what Nicholas’s impact might be, but motorists should be aware. The current national average has fallen nearly two cents in the last week, it’s hovering around $3.17 a gallon. It’s $3.25 in Illinois and $3.11 in Indiana.www.wtyefm.com
