Crawford County Sheriff’s Department Report String of Burglary Reprots

(Undated) – Authorities are reminding the public to lock up their storage sheds, outbuildings, and vehicles. According to the latest report from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department, between September 5th and September 11th, they have received seven reports of stolen items. Items stolen include tools, ammunition, firearms, money, and a four-wheeler. The public is reminded to keep valuables locked up and keep a watchful eye out for strange activity in your neighborhood and if you see something, say something. If you spot suspicious activity you are advised to contact your local law enforcement agency.