Two Classic Cars Headed Home From Beaver Falls Car Cruise Involved in Accident In New Brighton
(Photo taken by John Dean of New Brighton. Used with permission) Story by Beaver County Radio News Correspondent Sandy Giordano. (New Brighton, Pa.) New Brighton Area Police reported that there was a rear end accident involving a 1940 Studebaker and a 1950 Nash at Third Avenue and Tenth Street Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 7:52 p.m. in the borough. Police Chief Ron Walton reported that one of the vehicles, the wagon pictures above, was towed from the scene. No injuries were reported..beavercountyradio.com
