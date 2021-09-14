Speed limits reduced at Assateague Island National Seashore

BERLIN, Md. – The National Park Service has announced lower vehicular speed limits on several portions of Bayberry Drive within Assateague Island National Seashore. Effective immediately, the speed limit is now 15 mph for the portion of Bayberry Drive starting shortly north of the park entrance sign, through the bicycle/pedestrian crossing at Oceanside Drive. This section includes the entrance station booths, the entrance/exits to the North Beach Campground and Ranger Station, and the intersections between Bayberry Drive, Bayside Drive, and Oceanside Drive.