RHS Golf Team Finishes in Third in Triangular Meet

(Robinson) – The RHS Golf Team finished last in a triangular meet at Quail Creek yesterday. According to Head Coach, Kevin McConnell, Robinson High School hosted St. Anthony and Mt. Carmel and St. Anthony won the match with a score of 158. Mt. Carmel finished with a 185 and Robinson carded a 199. Johnathan Willenborg and Lane Ludwig of St. Anthony were medalists with scores of 39. Robinson was led in scoring by Nathan Rich and Daniel Davis who carded a 47, followed by Walker Nethery who shot a 52, and Goe Quick with a 53. Mt. Carmel’s girls shot a team score of 155 to Robinson’s three-member score of 189. Robinson was led by Isabel Heidorn with a score of 60, followed by Emily Heidorn’s 61, and Amara Bricker shot a 68. Robinson will host Marshall, Newton, and Paris on Thursday.