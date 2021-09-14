Hutsonville Village Board Meets Today
(Hutsonville) – The Hutsonville Village Board meets this afternoon. The agenda includes the regular reports and recognitions as well as a handful of other items. On the agenda, the Hutsonville Board will accept a resignation, look at the employment of personnel, review the American Rescue Plan Act funds received, the status of grant funding, and a census count error resolution process. The Hutsonville Village Board meets this afternoon at 5 pm at the Hutsonville Village Hall.www.wtyefm.com
