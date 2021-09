The Washington Football Team placed quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick on injured reserve with a hip injury. Fitzpatrick injured his hip in the second quarter of Sunday's opening loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and it will sideline him for at least three games. Taylor Heinicke is the Football Team's new starting quarterback as they prepare for a Week 2 matchup with the New York Giants on Thursday night, which could be considered an upgrade for the offense based on Sunday's limited sample size. It will be just the third start of Heinicke's career, including the playoffs.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO