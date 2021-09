Supergirl and team must stop Nyxly from vanquishing a familiar face from Supergirl’s past…Mr. Mxyzptlk…at 9PM Tuesday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Supergirl is an action-adventure drama based on the character from DC, Kara Zor-El, Superman’s (Kal-El) cousin who, after 12 years of keeping her powers a secret on Earth, decides to finally embrace her superhuman abilities and be the hero she was always meant to be.