Dundas Man Sentenced During Crawford County Court Appearance
(Undated) – A Dundas man was sentenced last week during a Crawford County court appearance. According to Crawford County State’s Attorney, Cole Shaner, twenty-four-year-old Bradley Gosnell was sentenced to two years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by one year of mandatory supervised release on the Class 4 Felony charge of Defrauding a Drug Screening Test. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the prosecution of this case.www.wtyefm.com
