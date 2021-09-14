CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
After a shaky start, ‘key moments’ helped Chiefs defense finish off Browns

By Arrowhead Pride
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot every win in the NFL will be pretty — and Kansas City Chiefs fans are used to that. For most of the game, Sunday’s 33-29 victory over the Cleveland Browns didn’t look likely — and most of that can be put on the defense. In the first half, the Browns racked up 318 total yards and 22 points, scoring a touchdown on each of their first three possessions — and nearly scoring another on the one right before halftime.

