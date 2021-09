The Detroit Lions lost their Week 1 game to the San Francisco 49ers 41-33, but they may be in danger of also losing their starting cornerback, Jeff Okudah, for the season. Okudah went down in the fourth quarter with an apparent lower leg injury. He managed to walk off the field with a trainer by his side and made his way over to the trainer's table for a quick examination. That didn't last long and he made his way to the Lions’ tunnel and took a ride on the cart up to the locker room.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO