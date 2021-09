As summer vacation goes, things aren't exactly working out the way Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) and her friends might have hoped. Courtney is stuck taking classes while the Justice Societ of America finds itself dealing with a threat more dangerous than anything they've ever faced before in Eclipso and, not only that, but Cindy Burman (Meg DeLacy) is back as well. Now, The CW has released a brand new poster for DC's Stargirl bringing all of those elements together reminding everyone that while "summer school stinks" the heroes are ready to take on anything.

