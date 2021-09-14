Robinson Man Sentenced on Battery Charges
(Robinson) – A Robinson man was sentenced last week to time in the IDOC on Battery charges. According to Crawford County State’s Attorney, Cole Shaner, thirty-four-year-old Sean Joslin was sentenced to two and a half years followed by four years of mandatory supervised release on a Class 4 Felony Domestic Battery Charge. He was also sentenced to two and half years, with one year of mandatory supervised release on a Class 3 Felony Charge of Aggravated Battery. The two sentences will run concurrently. The Robinson Police Department assisted in the prosecution of this case.www.wtyefm.com
