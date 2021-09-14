HBO Cancellation Of Lovecraft Country Doesn’t Make Sense, Says Star Courtney B. Vance

"Today the world is a different place," Majors writes in an essay for Variety. "Mother Earth is missing one of her most unique children, the laugh, ferocity, kindness, gentleness and artistry of one of her most beautiful boys, Michael Kenneth Williams. A member of this great human race, of this incredibly challenging and rewarding industry, a Brooklyn boy through and through, and one of my dearest of friends and brothers. I met Michael on a steaming day in San Francisco. The year was 2016, and it was my first job. We were to play the same character, that of the late Ken Jones, an LGBTQ rights activist, in the mini-series When We Rise. Though we shared no scenes, we shared the same spirit, being assigned the same role. The time we spent eating, talking, praying, laughing, built a bond and connection that would then serve as the bedrock of our second coming together in HBO’s Lovecraft Country. Years had passed, and we had both grown as artists and as human beings. Prior to shooting, Michael reached out and we met up in New York, just to kick it. It was there a promise was made 'to be our brother’s keeper.' We were to look after each other, on-screen and off. We were aware of the challenges — that the characters we were to play held a mirror up to both of us — and the expense of spirit to tell this story we both knew would require a herculean amount of our private selves."

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO