How Does LendingClub's Debt Look?
Shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC) moved higher by 56.12% in the past three months. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt LendingClub has. Based on LendingClub's financial statement as of August 4, 2021, long-term debt is at $15.65 million and current debt is at $655.65 million, amounting to $671.30 million in total debt. Adjusted for $55.77 million in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $615.52 million.www.benzinga.com
