CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

How Does LendingClub's Debt Look?

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC) moved higher by 56.12% in the past three months. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt LendingClub has. Based on LendingClub's financial statement as of August 4, 2021, long-term debt is at $15.65 million and current debt is at $655.65 million, amounting to $671.30 million in total debt. Adjusted for $55.77 million in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $615.52 million.

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Could Double Your Money

A specialist in power tools continues its growth streak through acquisitions. An e-commerce platform offers a wide range of unique, handcrafted merchandise. A provider of a plethora of dating apps suits different demographics profiles. Many businesses have suffered a pandemic-induced downturn, but a select few have managed to overcome the...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Investors React To Conformis' Annual Sales Guidance Update

Conformis Inc (NASDAQ: CFMS) stock is down after the Q3 revenue update ahead of the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit. Related Link: Conformis Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates On Higher Volumes And Royalties, License Revenue. The Company has experienced higher than expected levels of deferred and rescheduled knee...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bill.com stock drops after $1 billion stock and $500 million convertible debt offerings

Shares of Bill.com Holdings Inc. dropped 5.6% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the provider of software aimed at simplifying back-office operations announced the offering of $1 billion worth of common stock to the public and $500 million in convertible debt to qualified institutional investors. The debt, which are senior notes due 2027, can be converted into common stock, cash or a combination of both, at the election of the company. For the common stock offering, which represents about 3.7% of Bill.com's market capitalization of $26.9 billion as of Monday's close, the company plans to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, which could include potential acquisitions. Bill.com's stock has soared 56.6% over the past three months through Monday, and closed at a record $297.14 on Sept. 3. In comparison, the S&P 500 has gained 3.2% the past three months, and closed at a record on Sept. 2.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debt Capital#Net Debt#Lendingclub#Stocks#Debt Ratio#Lc
Benzinga

Tegna's Debt Overview

Over the past three months, shares of Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) increased by 7.84%. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Tegna has. According to the Tegna's most recent financial statement as reported on August 9, 2021, total debt is at $3.50 billion, with $3.46 billion in long-term debt and $45.73 million in current debt. Adjusting for $57.26 million in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $3.44 billion.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

A Look Into CalAmp's Debt

Over the past three months, shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) fell by 27.13%. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt CalAmp has. According to the CalAmp's most recent balance sheet as reported on June 25, 2021, total debt is at $187.71 million, with $183.92 million in long-term debt and $3.78 million in current debt. Adjusting for $96.18 million in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $91.52 million.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What Does General Mills's Debt Look Like?

Shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) decreased by 2.89% in the past three months. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt General Mills has. Based on General Mills's financial statement as of June 30, 2021, long-term debt is at $9.79 billion and current debt is at $2.83 billion, amounting to $12.61 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $1.51 billion in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $11.11 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

A Look Into Beyond Meat's Debt

Over the past three months, shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) fell by 27.67%. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Beyond Meat has. Based on Beyond Meat's financial statement as of August 12, 2021, long-term debt is at $1.13 billion and current debt is at $184.00 thousand, amounting to $1.13 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $1.01 billion in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $119.09 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

What Does PAR Technology's Debt Look Like?

Over the past three months, shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) fell by 11.55%. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt PAR Technology has. According to the PAR Technology's most recent balance sheet as reported on August 9, 2021, total debt is at $279.77 million, with $279.09 million in long-term debt and $685.00 thousand in current debt. Adjusting for $85.22 million in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $194.55 million.
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Look Into Liberty Latin America's Debt

Shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) fell by 5.03% in the past three months. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Liberty Latin America has. Liberty Latin America's Debt. According to the Liberty Latin America's most recent financial statement as reported on August...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CoinTelegraph

Does Evergrande’s $300B debt crisis pose systemic risk to the crypto industry?

Amid speculation as to whether China’s second-largest property developer, Evergrande Group, will default on its $300 billion in debts, analysts are wondering whether the firm’s collapse could pose contagion risks for the crypto industry. On Sept. 8, Fitch Ratings asserted it “appears probable” that Evergrande will default on its debts,...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

A Look Into Walt Disney's Debt

Shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) rose by 6.12% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Walt Disney has. According to the Walt Disney's most recent financial statement as reported on August 12, 2021, total debt is at $55.84 billion, with $51.11 billion in long-term debt and $4.73 billion in current debt. Adjusting for $16.07 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $39.77 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

What Does Levi Strauss Debt Look Like?

Over the past three months, shares of Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) increased by 7.57%. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Levi Strauss has. Levi Strauss's Debt. Based on Levi Strauss's financial statement as of July 8, 2021, long-term debt is at...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

AstraZeneca's Debt Insights

Shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) decreased by 3.49% in the past three months. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt AstraZeneca has. According to the AstraZeneca's most recent balance sheet as reported on March 7, 2017, total debt is at $16.81 billion, with $14.50 billion in long-term debt and $2.31 billion in current debt. Adjusting for $5.02 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $11.79 billion.
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Look Into Carnival's Debt

Shares of Carnival (NYSE:CCL) fell by 18.54% in the past three months. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Carnival has. Based on Carnival's financial statement as of June 28, 2021, long-term debt is at $25.97 billion and current debt is at $4.81 billion, amounting to $30.77 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $7.07 billion in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $23.71 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Discovery's Debt Insights

Shares of Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) moved lower by 10.77% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Discovery has. According to the Discovery's most recent balance sheet as reported on August 3, 2021, total debt is at $15.05 billion, with $14.46 billion in long-term debt and $585.00 million in current debt. Adjusting for $2.83 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $12.21 billion.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
13K+
Followers
74K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy