New Bedford Man Sentenced for Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition
BOSTON – A New Bedford man was sentenced on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 in federal court in Boston for illegally possessing a Mustang .380 pistol and ammunition. Victor Morales, 35, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Patti B. Saris to 70 months in prison and two years of supervised release. On June 8, 2021, Morales pleaded guilty to one count of possessing a firearm and ammunition while being a convicted felon.www.shorenewsnetwork.com
