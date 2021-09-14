CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

'My jaw dropped:' Former 9/11 first responder reacts to dry cleaner losing his uniform

By Natalie Spala
WTGS
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(UPDATE 9/14/21): Johan Zamoscianyk told ABC News 4 on Tuesday that the missing dress uniform had been found!. It was more than a uniform. It was a reminder of lives lost, of desperate days of searching, and of survival. And it was also a priceless piece of pride and patriotism.

fox28media.com

Comments / 0

Related
counton2.com

9/11 survivor says local cleaners located his missing FDNY dress uniform

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry dry cleaning service is working to locate a misplaced New York City Fire Department dress uniform. 20 years later, September 11th still brings the same memories to Johan Zamoscianyk, many of those experiences are tied to what he wore that day. Zamoscianyk, a former...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dry Cleaners#Jaw#9 11#Abc News 4#Fdny Emt
CBS New York

Family Members Of Those On Rikers Island, Former Inmates Say The Problems At The Floating Jail Are Very Real

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Another person has died in the custody of the Department of Correction, this time at the Vernon C. Bain Center in the Bronx. The cause of death for 34-year-old Stephen Khadu is under investigation. He was held since December 2019 on second-degree murder charges. This comes as calls for reform, especially on Rikers Island, get even louder. CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas has more on those impacted and how they’re worried about who could be next. “What goes through my mind is that I’ll get that phone call, that he’s gone. That’s what goes through my mind every single moment,” one mother...
BRONX, NY
CBS Pittsburgh

South Side Violence Pits Bar Owners Against Residents With Police In The Middle

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Bar-hopping crowds and some violent incidents have pitted bar owners against residents on the South Side this summer with the police in the middle. Tuesday, Public Safety leaders met with the business owners to try to iron out those differences. The morning meeting brought together about two dozen bar owners, who complain they’ve gotten a bad rap for the sporadic violence and sometimes unruly crowds who have clogged East Carson Street on Friday and Saturday nights. Owners like Rich Cupka say measures like blocking the street from through traffic has severely impacted their businesses and that police have been...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
CBS Denver

Jeff Billingsley Remembered As ‘Kind, Positive’ Denver Fire Technician Who Died While On Duty

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Fire officials have released the name of the firefighting technician who died on the job on Monday. Technician Jeff Billingsley had a heart attack while on duty. Jeff Billingsley (credit: Denver Fire) Billingsley, 42, spent 19 years on the job. Most recently at the Denver International Airport Fire Station 35. He had been recognized for his actions assisting in the rescue of three people from a fire in 2004. He was also active in the Denver Fire Department Pipes and Drums Corps, playing drums at events and funerals. Billingsley was also a board member of the Denver Fire Department Burn Foundation. On Monday, he reportedly didn’t feel well and was taken to a hospital at around 3:30 p.m. where he later died. (credit: CBS) First responders helped escort the firefighter’s body from UCHealth to Denver Health on Monday. (credit: CBS) The command staff “expressed their deepest sympathies to family, friends and coworkers.” The Denver Fire Department described Billingsley as a “kind, positive, and capable man. He will be greatly missed.”
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Fire Department Mourns Loss Of Fire Technician Who Died While On The Job

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Fire officials and firefighters are mourning the loss of one of their own. The firefighting technician, who has not yet been identified, died on the job on Monday. Fire officials tell CBS4 the 42-year-old man spent 19 years on the job. He reportedly didn’t feel well and was taken to a hospital at around 3:30 p.m. (credit: CBS) He suffered “an apparent cardiac event.” Officials say he later died at around 4 p.m. First responders helped escort the firefighter’s body from UCHealth to Denver Health. (credit: CBS) “The entire Denver Fire Department is reeling from this loss, and we extend our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of our brother who passed-away,” said Fire Chief Desmond Fulton. “We ask for privacy at this time as we deal with this terrible unexpected tragedy.” Nearly a week ago, a South Metro firefighter paramedic died after a battle with occupational cancer which he developed while on the job. All of us at SMFR are so incredibly saddened to learn of this tragic news. We are here to support DFD any way possible. — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) September 21, 2021
DENVER, CO
The Jewish Press

A United Hatzalah EMT Talks About His Experience As A First Responder in NYC During 9/11

This Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the tragedy of September 11th, 2001. Most people who were old enough remember exactly where they were and what they were doing the moment they found out what happened. Most people still feel the sorrow and fear that weighed the day down so heavily that people couldn’t move. Most people remember having front-row seats to what was happening in front of their TVs. But many remember the horrific day in a different light; they actually had front-row seats. These people, whether they were actually at ground zero, close by, or just in the city, can still tell you everything that happened from 8:46 a.m. and on that dreadful Tuesday.
POLITICS
wfft.com

First responders in Defiance prepare for 9/11 Memorial Stair Walk

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WFFT) -- On Saturday, first responders in Defiance County will gather to participate in the 9/11 Memorial Stair Walk. Firefighters will climb 110 flights on stair climber machines at Planet Fitness in the Northtowne Mall in their rescue gear, which adds approximately 60 pounds. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
Popculture

Gabby Petito's Death Confirmed, Manner of Death Released by FBI

Authorities released a major update about Gabby Petito's case on Tuesday. Days after remains were discovered in Bridger-Teton National Forest, autopsy results have confirmed that they are those of Petito. According to CNN, Petito's death has been ruled a homicide. 22-year-old Petito disappeared after going on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Police are currently searching for Laundrie, who went missing amid the investigation into Petito's disappearance.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Texas school board AXES black principal who was told to remove intimate Facebook snaps with white wife

A Texas school board has moved towards firing a principal over claims he pushed critical theory after he raised eyebrows over an intimate Facebook photoshoot with his wife. On Monday, the Grapevine Colleyville Independent School District school board unanimously voted 7-0 for the non-renewal of Colleyville Heritage High School principal Dr. James Whitfield's contract.
SOCIETY
firefighternation.com

Fire Crews Head to Will Smith’s $42M Calabasas (CA) Home

Fire trucks and an ambulance were seen headed to the $42 million home of actor Will Smith in Calabasas (CA) yesterday afternoon after a fire caused smoke damage at the residence, according to a report in the NY Post. A witness says a fire broke out on one of the...
CALABASAS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy