'My jaw dropped:' Former 9/11 first responder reacts to dry cleaner losing his uniform

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Fire officials have released the name of the firefighting technician who died on the job on Monday. Technician Jeff Billingsley had a heart attack while on duty.
Jeff Billingsley (credit: Denver Fire)
Billingsley, 42, spent 19 years on the job. Most recently at the Denver International Airport Fire Station 35. He had been recognized for his actions assisting in the rescue of three people from a fire in 2004. He was also active in the Denver Fire Department Pipes and Drums Corps, playing drums at events and funerals.
Billingsley was also a board member of the Denver Fire Department Burn Foundation.
On Monday, he reportedly didn’t feel well and was taken to a hospital at around 3:30 p.m. where he later died.
(credit: CBS)
First responders helped escort the firefighter’s body from UCHealth to Denver Health on Monday.
(credit: CBS)
The command staff “expressed their deepest sympathies to family, friends and coworkers.” The Denver Fire Department described Billingsley as a “kind, positive, and capable man. He will be greatly missed.”
