CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tampa, FL

Six Colombian Nationals Plead Guilty To Conspiracy To Use “Narco-Submarines” To Smuggle Over 19,000 Kilograms Of Cocaine To The Sinaloa Cartel

By Press Release
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tampa, FL – Acting United States Attorney Karin Hoppmann announces that six individuals have pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a conspiracy to distribute cocaine using vessels subject to the jurisdiction of the United States (see chart below for details). A separate co-conspirator, Jimmy Riascos-Riascos, was sentenced in January 2020...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
New York Post

Members of MS-13 subset charged in brutal Los Angeles murders

Nine additional MS-13 gang members have been charged in a spate of killings in California, including five victims who were hacked to death in the Los Angeles National Forest. Federal prosecutors unsealed a grand jury indictment on Tuesday bringing the total number of defendants named to 31 after four more arrests were made this week in the case that has focused on the gang’s more extreme “Fulton clique” subset, according to the Department of Justice.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vice

The Sinaloa Cartel’s Top Woman Will Be Out of Prison in Just 3 Years

MEXICO CITY — The sentencing of Guadalupe Fernández Valencia, known as “La Patrona” or “the Boss,” in a Chicago court Tuesday put one of the highest-ranking women in the Sinaloa Cartel behind bars—but only for three more years than she’s already served. Fernández Valencia, who was a fundamental and powerful...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Exclusive: Video Shows Alleged Mexican Special Forces Busting Cartel Boss Out of Prison

MEXICO CITY—Numerous surveillance videos leaked to VICE World News show gunmen in Mexican special forces uniforms breaking a cartel boss out of jail just miles from the U.S. border. The shocking footage shows at least four gunmen wearing bulletproof vests with the logo of the Mexican Navy special forces (UNOPES for its Spanish acronym) storming the jail with surprising ease.
PUBLIC SAFETY
kgns.tv

Federal agents seize over 20 million dollars worth of meth

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Federal agents seized over 20 million dollars’ worth of drugs at a Laredo bridge earlier this month. The incident happened on August 18 when U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers at the World Trade Bridge referred a tractor to secondary inspection. The driver was hauling a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Government
borderreport.com

Mexico sentences former Juarez cartel leader to 28 years in prison

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A Mexican judge has sentenced former Juarez cartel leader and cofounder Vicente Carrillo Fuentes to 28 years in prison, the Mexican Attorney General’s Office reports. Carrillo Fuentes, a.k.a. “Viceroy,” has been in jail in Mexico since his 2014 arrest in Coahuila on organized crime...
EL PASO, TX
kyma.com

Men airdrops meth over California; receives multi-year sentence

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (AP) — A man from Mexico has been sentenced to federal prison for trying to distribute methamphetamine dropped into the California desert by an airplane. The U.S. attorney's office says Juan Carlos Iturriaga-Centeno was sentenced Monday to more than five years in federal prison. Prosecutors say Iturriaga-Centeno...
Jamestown Sun

Feds offer $5M for info leading to alleged fentanyl kingpin's arrest

FARGO — Federal agents are offering $5 million to anyone who can provide information that will lead to the arrest of a Chinese national believed to be the leader of an international fentanyl trafficking ring that reached North Dakota. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration announced Monday, Aug. 30, it is...
FARGO, ND
Fresno Bee

U.S. hands over former cartel boss Eduardo Arellano Félix to México

The United States has handed former Tijuana drug cartel boss Eduardo Arellano Félix back to México, where he was re-arrested. Arellano Félix, known as ‘The Doctor,’ was released last week from a federal prison in Pennsylvania where he was serving a 15-year sentence for money laundering and conspiracy, to which he pleaded guilty in May 2013.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sinaloa Cartel#Submarines#Cocaine#Colombian#Spss#Ocdetf#Strike Force#The Ocdetf Program
newbedfordguide.com

Former Member of New Bedford Latin Kings Chapter Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking and Manufacturing Charges

A former member of the New Bedford Chapter of the Massachusetts Almighty Latin King and Queen Nation (Latin Kings) pleaded guilty Wednesday to drug charges. Tanairy Ruiz, a/k/a “Queen Tanairy,” 34, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to manufacture, distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base. U.S. Senior District Court Judge Rya W. Zobel scheduled sentencing for Jan. 5, 2022.
NBCMontana

Butte man admits to trafficking 72,480 doses of methamphetamine

BUTTE, Mont. — A Butte man pleaded guilty to felony possession with intent to distribute meth in U.S. District Court on Tuesday. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office Travis Bridger Soderberg, 47, of Butte, will be sentenced Dec. 21, and faces 10 years to life in prison, a $10 million fine and at least five years of supervised release.
BUTTE, MT
Laredo Morning Times

Man arrested in cash smuggling attempt at Laredo bridge

A man attempted to smuggle more than $16,000 through the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge, according to an arrest affidavit. On Aug. 31, Julio Cesar Flores Jr. arrived at the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge driving a vehicle. He declared he did not have more than $10,000. But Flores was referred to secondary inspection following an alert on him and his vehicle, according to court documents.
LAREDO, TX
Fox News

Suspected drug trafficking leader extradited to US from Mexico

An alleged leader of an international drug trafficking organization arrived in the U.S. on Friday after being extradited from Mexico to face charges in an indictment that accuses him of managing a cocaine smuggling enterprise. Angel Humberto Chavez-Gastelum was arrested in Mexico in 2018 and is to be arraigned as...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Investigation
abc17news.com

Officials: US citizen living in Mexico indicted in drug case

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Authorities say a U.S. citizen living in Mexico who claimed ties to the Sinaloa cartel faces a 17-count indictment related to a drug trafficking operation between Mexico and Alaska. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Alaska says Miguel Baez Guevara was arrested by Mexican immigration authorities in Sonora, Mexico, on Friday. It says he was deported to the United States and arrested upon his arrival in Arizona. The office says Guevara pleaded not guilty in federal court in Arizona, where he was being detained pending transfer to Alaska. An online court records system did not show an attorney for Guevara.
Shore News Network

Woman sentenced for smuggling over five kilograms of meth

LAREDO, Texas – A 51-year-old resident of Hendersonville, North Carolina, has been ordered to federal prison for importing meth through Laredo, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Deanne Burkhart Bautista pleaded guilty Aug. 4. Today, U.S. District Judge Marina Garcia Marmolejo ordered her to serve a 120-month sentence to...
LAREDO, TX
Shore News Network

All 19 defendants charged in T&A Crips case convicted of federal crimes

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The final of 19 defendants to be convicted in a Columbus gang-related racketeering conspiracy pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court for his part in furthering the violence of the local Crips gang. The racketeering conspiracy first charged in 2018 includes five murders, at least 26 attempted murders, and other violent and drug-trafficking crimes.
NBC4 Columbus

Final of 19 T&A Crips member pleads guilty to charges connected to racketeering conspiracy

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The final of 19 gang members pleaded guilty, Wednesday, in a federal court for a murder connected to a racketeering conspiracy case. According to Vipal J. Patel, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, Shawn Nelms, 28, admitted in federal court to participating in the 2013 murder of William Moore.
easttexasradio.com

High-Ranking Member Of Los Zetas Cartel Sentenced In Eastern District Of Texas

PLANO, Texas – A Mexican national and high-ranking member of the Los Zetas cartel received a life sentence for drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei today. Hugo Cesar Roman-Chavarria, also known as “El Vecino,” pleaded guilty on August 23, 2019,...
Shore News Network

Leader Of Latin Kings Set Sentenced To 19 Years In Prison

Audrey Strauss, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that CARMELO VELEZ, a/k/a “Jugg,” was sentenced today to 19 years in prison in connection with his participation in the Black Mob set of the Latin Kings and their distribution of narcotics, including heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine. VELEZ pled guilty on May 25, 2021, before U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni, who imposed today’s sentence.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Shore News Network

Boston Man Sentenced for Fentanyl and Cocaine Conspiracy

BOSTON – A Boston man was sentenced today in federal court in Boston for his involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy. Sandro Pereira Cabral, 25, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV to one year in prison and three years of supervised release. On May 19, 2021, Cabral pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and cocaine.
BOSTON, MA
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

51K+
Followers
15K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy