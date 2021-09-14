Anti-Critical Race Theory Organization Launches $500,000 Ad Campaign Criticizing Loudoun County School Board

An anti-critical race theory organization is launching a $500,000 advertising campaign aimed at criticizing the Loudoun County School Board. The Free to Learn Coalition is behind the advertisement that will air on local broadcast TV in the DC-Maryland-VA area for the next two weeks, following its premiere at the Washington Football Team’s game Sunday, according to a statement to the Daily Caller News Foundation. Over the past year, Loudoun County has been a frequent battleground of critical race theory (CRT).