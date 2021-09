DENVER (CBS4)- Lung cancer is the second most common cancer in the United States, and the American Lung Association continues to fight to find a cure. You can help their mission by participating in their upcoming Run the Rocks 5k/10k at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre on Sunday, Oct. 10. (credit: CBS) James Williard first got involved in the fundraiser after losing his father to lung cancer in 2014. “I was looking at something to do that would help bring more awareness to lung disease and quitting smoking. I’ve always been involved with different races, and when I saw Run the Rocks, I...

CANCER ・ 13 HOURS AGO