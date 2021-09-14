Mary Lee Shaw, 64, formerly of Westborough

– Mary Lee (Colgan) Shaw, 64, died, peacefully, at home, surrounded by family, following a lengthy illness on Sept. 11, 2021. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Peter B. Shaw; a daughter, Erin Piccioli and her husband Christopher of Sutton; two sons, Matthew Shaw and his wife Meagan of Westborough and Peter Shaw Jr. of Douglas; beloved grandchildren, Logan, Avery, Julianna, Lucas, Torin, and Mason; a brother, Peter Colgan of Millis; and two sisters, Brenda Colgan of Chelsea and Beth Chester of West Dennis. She was predeceased by siblings Paul Colgan and Linda Turnbull.