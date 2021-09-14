CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Westborough, MA

Mary Lee Shaw, 64, formerly of Westborough

By Community Advocate Staff
communityadvocate.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article– Mary Lee (Colgan) Shaw, 64, died, peacefully, at home, surrounded by family, following a lengthy illness on Sept. 11, 2021. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Peter B. Shaw; a daughter, Erin Piccioli and her husband Christopher of Sutton; two sons, Matthew Shaw and his wife Meagan of Westborough and Peter Shaw Jr. of Douglas; beloved grandchildren, Logan, Avery, Julianna, Lucas, Torin, and Mason; a brother, Peter Colgan of Millis; and two sisters, Brenda Colgan of Chelsea and Beth Chester of West Dennis. She was predeceased by siblings Paul Colgan and Linda Turnbull.

www.communityadvocate.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harvard, MA
City
Whitinsville, MA
City
Westborough, MA
City
Douglas, MA
City
Sutton, MA
City
Fitchburg, MA
City
Millis, MA
City
Chelsea, MA
City
West Dennis, MA
1buv.com

Actor Willie Garson Dies At 57 : NPR

LOS ANGELES — Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch, Carrie Bradshaw’s friend on TV’s “Sex and the City” and its movie sequels, has died, his son announced Tuesday. He was 57. “I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your...
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

Netflix buys Wonka author Dahl’s catalog

LONDON (AP) — Netflix has acquired the works of Roald Dahl, the late British author of celebrated children’s books such as “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”. The video streaming giant said Wednesday that it acquired the Roald Dahl Story Co., which manages the rights to author’s characters and stories. No financial terms were disclosed.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saint West
Person
Matthew Shaw
The Hill

DOJ sues to block JetBlue-American Airlines partnership

The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit to block an alliance between American Airlines and JetBlue, criticizing it as a “de facto merger” that reduces competition. The antitrust lawsuit seeks to undo the airlines’ partnership to share flights at New York and Boston airports and allow customers to book...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy