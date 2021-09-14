AstraZeneca's Debt Insights
Shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) decreased by 3.49% in the past three months. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt AstraZeneca has. According to the AstraZeneca's most recent balance sheet as reported on March 7, 2017, total debt is at $16.81 billion, with $14.50 billion in long-term debt and $2.31 billion in current debt. Adjusting for $5.02 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $11.79 billion.www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0