Congress & Courts

US 9th Circuit Hears Historic Case To Allow Psilocybin Therapy

By Microdose Psychedelic Insights
 7 days ago
This article was originally published on Microdose and appears here with permission. In a recent article by the Emerge Law Group, they report that the United States Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals hears a historic case seeking to open access to psilocybin, the active ingredient in “magic mushrooms”. It is the nation’s first challenge to legally allow psilocybin therapy in terminally ill patients under the “right-to-try” law. The ongoing research strongly supporting the use of psilocybin in the treatment of major depression and anxiety associated with end-of-life care. Landmark clinical trials at the world’s leading research institutions, such as Johns Hopkins Institute, NYU, and Imperial College London, have all produced stunning evidence that psilocybin is incredibly safe and effective in the treatment of these difficult to manage conditions.

