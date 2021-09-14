CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID-19 Morning Report

By WGCU
wgcu.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeSantis, Moody Push Back Against Vaccine Mandates. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody said Monday that Florida will fight local and federal COVID-19 vaccination mandates for public and private workers. Appearing near Gainesville, where the city commission last month voted to require employees to show proof of...

news.wgcu.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Local Florida Republicans ‘locked out of finances’ after anti-mask bookkeeper dies of Covid-19

A county-level chapter of the Florida Republican Party is facing financial chaos after its bookkeeper died of Covid-19 – after months of railing against masks mandates and so-called “Faucism”.Gregg Prentice, who served as an accountant for the Hillsborough County GOP, was well-known as an opponent of Covid-19 public health measures, regularly using social media to dismiss the importance of Covid restrictions while questioning the real government motives behind them. He died in Tampa General Hospital last week after contracting a severe case of the virus.After his death, the county party’s executive committee submitted a document to the FEC explaining...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Florida Phoenix

Gov. DeSantis reshaped Florida’s appeals courts; it seems to be working out for him

Quality Journalism for Critical Times As Gov. Ron DeSantis knows, when you get into a legal beef it helps to have appointed three members of the court that will hear the appeal. And to have placed three more jurists on the court above that one. That’s the situation at Florida’s First District Court of Appeal, which sits in Tallahassee and […] The post Gov. DeSantis reshaped Florida’s appeals courts; it seems to be working out for him appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
wgcu.org

Fried Asks Biden To Delay Reductions To COVID-19 Treatments

A day after Gov. Ron DeSantis pledged to “fight like hell” to maintain Florida’s supply of monoclonal antibody treatments for people with COVID-19, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried asked President Joe Biden to hold off on changing Florida’s allotment of the therapeutics. Fried, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Ashley Moody
Vanity Fair

Ron DeSantis Once Again Told to Sit Down and STFU by Florida Judge

Back in July, as part of his ongoing effort to kill as many Floridians as possible, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order banning mask mandates in his state’s schools, claiming that parents should have the right to expose their kids to a highly contagious virus that’s claimed more than 650,000 lives in the U.S. thus far, and hospitalized 10 times more Florida children last week than when school began. Shortly after that, he threatened to withhold pay from school officials who had the audacity to look at the data, consider the significantly more communicable delta variant, and make their own decisions regarding masking, a threat he followed through on in August, when the Florida Department of Education withheld the salaries of school board members in Alachua and Broward counties who voted to impose mask mandates.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis appoints four to Hillsborough County Court

Since his election, DeSantis has now made 150 judicial appointments. Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed several judges to Hillsborough and Pasco County courts Monday, including several who will fill new vacancies created by the Florida Legislature. Since his election, DeSantis has now made 150 judicial appointments. DeSantis appointed four judges: Leslie...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
wgcu.org

Florida Surpasses 50,000 COVID-19 Deaths

More than 50,000 Floridians have died from COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's last report. The agency added 1,554 deaths to the state's total on Thursday, bringing it up to 50,811. These deaths could have happened over the course of days or weeks. The state health...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Lee Health treating 333 COVID-19 patients as of Friday morning

Lee Health reports 333 COVID-19 patients being treated as of Friday morning, with 23 new admissions Thursday. As of Friday morning, there are 333 COVID-19 patients isolated in Lee Health hospitals (inpatient). Of those patients, 9 of them are children being treated at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida. Yesterday,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Florida House#Southwest Florida#Covid 19 Morning Report#White House#General Moody#Floridians#The Florida Supreme Court#A Florida Supreme Court#Circuit#The Herald Tribune#Hollow#Sarasota School
Daily Mail

Tennessee will now DENY vaccinated COVID-19 patients access to monoclonal antibody treatments as federal government begins limiting shipments of the drugs

Vaccinated residents who contract COVID-19 may have trouble accessing monoclonal antibody treatments. The state government is recommending hospitals and health care providers to reserve their supply of the effective Covid treatment for unvaccinated people, and to deny it to the vaccinated, reported The Tennessean. The move comes after the federal...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Lawmakers: Don’t Send Prisoners On Home Confinement Back To Prison

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland lawmakers are calling for federal officials to extend home confinement and compassionate release for prisoners who were let out as part of an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 in correctional facilities. In a letter Friday to Attorney General Merrick Garland and U.S. Bureau of Prisons Director Michael Carvajal, the five lawmakers asked Garland to reconsider a legal opinion issued under the Trump administration that would send as many as 4,500 people back to prison once the COVID-19 emergency passes. “These individuals were transferred from correctional facilities to home confinement to stem the spread of COVID-19 after...
MARYLAND STATE
wgcu.org

A Sarasota Store Is Suing Florida Over Its Lack Of A Vaccine Requirement

In some states, vaccination cards have become the golden ticket to restaurants, bars and stores. But in Florida, businesses are legally not allowed to require proof of vaccination for entry. The owners of Bead Abode, a Sarasota craft store, are suing the Florida surgeon general over the law. The store...
FLORIDA STATE
Virginian-Pilot

Editorial: Accept it or change it

Every child should be able to attend school without fear of injury or death from a firearm. That shouldn’t be a controversial statement. It shouldn’t even be that difficult of a bar to clear. And yet, time and time and time again, this country proves itself unwilling or unable to ensure that kids will be safe in the classroom. The most recent example of our profound failure took place on ...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
CBS DFW

Texas Education Agency Ban On School Mask Mandates Sparks Federal Investigation

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — The Texas Education Agency (TEA) is under investigation over its recent decision banning mask requirements in schools. In a 4-page letter to the TEA, the U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights says it has not yet determined if the agency is in violation of any law and is leaving that to the investigation. To date, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed more than a dozen lawsuits against school districts for mandating masks on school campuses. That is where the Office of Civil Rights takes issue. The federal investigation will gather evidence to determine if Texas’ ban...
AUSTIN, TX
wgcu.org

To recycle or not to recycle? That is the question

To recycle or not to recycle? That is the question I often ask myself while holding a piece of cardboard or a foam plastic food container over my recycling bin. After having this great debate in my head over and over, I decided to stop by the Lee County Solid Waste Recycling Center in Fort Myers to see how it all works and discover any recycling missteps I’ve been making.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Idaho Capital Sun

Immigration reform blocked from reconciliation bill in Congress, but Democrats vow to try again

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate parliamentarian has turned down a plan to include a pathway to citizenship for millions of undocumented people in the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package, a blow for Democrats and immigration advocacy groups when the decision was disclosed late Sunday. “We are deeply disappointed in this decision but the fight to provide […] The post Immigration reform blocked from reconciliation bill in Congress, but Democrats vow to try again appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy