CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Comedian Deon Coles mourns loss of his mother Charleen

WGN TV
WGN TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur condolences to friend of the morning show, comedian Deon Cole. His mother, Charleen, died on September 10, according to his Instagram page. In May of 2016 Deon brought his mom on the WGN Morning News to play, “Deon Cole’s Mother Knows Best” trying to match answers. On his Twitter...

wgntv.com

Comments / 31

Camille Walker
5d ago

my condolences Deon I loss my mother 3yrs ago and it's not something you get over easily praying for you and your family 😔

Reply
3
Related
Magic 1470AM

Fans Mourn The Loss Of Iconic Comedian And Actor AJ Johnson

Comedian and Actor Anthony Johnson, better known to the world as AJ Johnson has died. He was a legend in comedy and synonymous with anything going down in the Hip-Hop community from music to film. AJ Johnson is responsible for some of the funniest comedy skits ever! From his stand-up routines, B.A.P.S, Menace II Society, or the Friday movie skit of crack head Ezal, “Oh, my neck. My back. My neck and my back,” to parody of Eazy-E in the music video Dre Day, AJ was always a source of laughter. He was so funny!
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

‘Black-ish’ Actor Deon Cole’s Mother Dies

“Black-ish” actor Deon Cole’s mother, Charleen Cole, has died. The sad announcement was acknowledged on Cole’s Instagram page several days ago. “It’s with very heavy hearts, we let you know of the passing of Deon Cole’s beloved mother, Charleen Cole, on Friday September 10th. Deon isn’t in a position to return calls or messages right now, but wants you all to know that he appreciates all of your love, light, and support, and thanks you for your continued thoughts and prayers for him and his family.”
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Comedian Kate Quigley Breaks Silence After OD Deaths of Friends

Kate Quigley has come out the other side of a scary overdose incident that claimed 3 of her friends' lives -- and the first thing she's doing as she continues to recover ... honoring them. The comedian -- who was one of 4 people who apparently ingested a bad batch...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deon Cole
MadameNoire

Apparently, Marlon Wayans Is ‘Blessed’ Below The Belt, Kym Whitley Recounts This Righteous Revelation

Kym Whitley is the latest star to sit down and tell her life story for TV One’s Uncensored series and she surely didn’t hold back when dishing about her life’s journey. While reflecting on her life, she told a funny story about working with Marlon Wayans on The Wayans Show back in 1998. She said while on set, she looked at Wayans and saw there was a quite large print in his sweatpants. Since Wayans is known to be a jokester, she thought he might’ve put a “small bat” in his pants. She was shocked when she found out she was mistaken.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Tiffany Haddish Gets Emotional Talking About Fuquan Johnson and Michael K. Williams' Deaths

Hollywood has suffered much loss in recent weeks. Just days after news surfaced that comedian Fuquan Johnson was found dead of an apparent overdose at an LA house party along with two others, veteran and beloved actor Michael K. Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn penthouse apartment by a relative. Per TMZ, drug paraphernalia was discovered near Williams's body. Williams has been open about his struggle with substance abuse throughout the years. Now, Johnson and Williams' peers are speaking out about their deaths, including Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish.
CELEBRITIES
radiofacts.com

Comedian AJ Johnson Has Died (video)

The comedian from the cult movie Friday has died. AJ Johnson was 55. He was found lifeless and rushed to the hospital. No cause of death has been determined. He is most famous for his role in Friday and House Party. Here is an interview with AJ on Vlad TV from 2018.
CELEBRITIES
bocaratontribune.com

Actor Anthony ‘A. J.’ Johnson has died at 55

Anthony ‘A. J.’ Johnson actor in “Friday” and “House Party” has died at age 55. As reported by Variety Magazine, the comedian and actor’s representatives confirm his death. Johnson’s cause of death has not yet been announced. “The world of comedy has truly been shaken, again. Our BH Talent family...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
nowdecatur.com

Ronnie Milsap Mourns Loss Of His Wife

Ronnie Milsap is mourning the loss of his wife, Joyce, who died on Monday (September 6th) at the age of 81 after 54 years of marriage. Ronnie referred to Joyce as his “sapphire.” He is quoted in her obituary as saying, “There are no words, and not enough songs in the world to explain how much I love my Sapphire. She was the music and the feeling inside all of those songs, so if you loved my music, you understand some of how much I loved my my beautiful, beautiful wife. It's all in the songs, but she was even more. She was the love of my life, the mother of my son, the world's happiest grandmother . . . Blessedly/Thankfully, she's in heaven with our Todd – and I know somehow from heaven, she's still here with me every day, because that's just how she was.” Todd is their son who died in 2019 at the age of 49.
CELEBRITIES
wkml.com

Cole Swindell’s Mother Has Died

Cole Swindell’s mother, Betty Carol Rainey, has died. The singer shared the news on his Instagram story on Monday evening. Swindell wrote “Took this on the flight home to Georgia this afternoon. Lost my sweet Mom today. I know she’s up there. Gonna miss her so much. Love y’all.”. Her...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey Hold Hands & Look So In Love On Lunch Date — Photo

The ‘Creed’ actor and his girlfriend looked incredibly fashionable as they strolled down the street in Malibu. Michael B. Jordan, 34, and his girlfriend Lori Harvey, 24, couldn’t make a better pair! The couple held hands after grabbing lunch at Nobu in Malibu on Sunday August 22. They were leaving the restaurant and looked like they were having a great day, as they romantically strolled down the street.
MALIBU, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
urbanbellemag.com

Tamar Braxton Reveals Where She Stands with Traci Braxton Now

Tamar Braxton and Traci Braxton clashed on BFV. “Braxton Family Values” star Tamar Braxton felt like the show really did a number on the family’s relationships with one another. In fact, fans of the show have seen the sisters clash a lot over the years. Before Tamar left the show after a suicide attempt, she wasn’t on the best terms with Traci Braxton.
CELEBRITIES
deseret.com

Gabby Petito’s father reveals how he really felt about her boyfriend

Gabby Petito’s father said he didn’t see any “red flags” from Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, before the couple went off on a road trip. Petito, a 22-year-old from Long Island, has gone missing in recent days. She was first reported missing on Sept. 11. She did not return home from a road trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie. The two spent weeks in Utah, visiting Mystic Hot Springs and Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands and Arches national parks, among other locations.
RELATIONSHIPS
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
28K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy