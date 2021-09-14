CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Price Over Earnings Overview: Tyler Technologies

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Right now, Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL) share price is at $468.22, after a 0.52% increase. Moreover, over the past month, the stock fell by 0.81%, but in the past year, went up by 41.49%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is overvalued, even if the company is performing up to par in the current session.

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Investors React To Conformis' Annual Sales Guidance Update

Conformis Inc (NASDAQ: CFMS) stock is down after the Q3 revenue update ahead of the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit. Related Link: Conformis Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates On Higher Volumes And Royalties, License Revenue. The Company has experienced higher than expected levels of deferred and rescheduled knee...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $2,000? Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Peloton's management team has revealed its strategy for the long term. ChargePoint, in the high-growth EV sector, is down 50% year to date. If an investment in a growth stock works out, you only need to allocate a small amount. If it doesn't, you would only want to have risked a small amount. If you're seeking growth, and have $2,000 of investable cash looking for a home right now, beaten-down names shift the risk/reward more in your favor.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tyler Technologies Inc#Tyl
MarketWatch

Bill.com stock drops after $1 billion stock and $500 million convertible debt offerings

Shares of Bill.com Holdings Inc. dropped 5.6% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the provider of software aimed at simplifying back-office operations announced the offering of $1 billion worth of common stock to the public and $500 million in convertible debt to qualified institutional investors. The debt, which are senior notes due 2027, can be converted into common stock, cash or a combination of both, at the election of the company. For the common stock offering, which represents about 3.7% of Bill.com's market capitalization of $26.9 billion as of Monday's close, the company plans to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, which could include potential acquisitions. Bill.com's stock has soared 56.6% over the past three months through Monday, and closed at a record $297.14 on Sept. 3. In comparison, the S&P 500 has gained 3.2% the past three months, and closed at a record on Sept. 2.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why FedEx Stock Is Trading Lower After-Hours Tuesday

Shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) are trading lower following the release of their Q1 earnings report which missed on EPS and beat on revenue. The company reported adjusted EPS at $4.37, missing the $5.00 analyst consensus with reported sales at $22B, beating the expectations of $21.91B. Management attributed an...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What is the target price for Nexters (GDEV) stock?

There are no upcoming dividends for Nexters. Nexters’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on September 22, 2021. There is no upcoming split for Nexters. What sector and industry does Nexters (GDEV) operate in?. A. Nexters is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Multiline Retail industry. They are listed on...
STOCKS
Money Morning

Five Stocks to Buy and One to Unload Today

I can tell my readers are up on their current events, because this week, they sent questions about whether to buy, sell, or hold stocks that were ripped right from the headlines. But of course, you never get the whole stock story from the news, do you? And you certainly...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
Benzinga

PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Lennar

Benzinga's PreMarket Prep airs every morning from 8-9 a.m. ET. During that fast-paced, highly informative hour, traders and investors tune in to get the major news of the day, the catalysts behind those moves and the corresponding price action for the upcoming session. On any given day, the show will...
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Check Out Ahead Of Benzinga EV Con

Benzinga is proud to offer conferences and events that provide investors and analysts with in-depth conversations and presentations from publicly traded companies. Benzinga hosts EV Con on Wednesday, Sept. 22, featuring companies that are part of “the driving force behind green transportation.” Some of the companies listed below will be back to present along with General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) and Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV).
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Look Into Accenture's Price Over Earnings

In the current market session, Accenture Inc. (NYSE:ACN) is trading at $333.90, after a 0.45% decrease. However, over the past month, the stock went up by 0.90%, and in the past year, by 40.93%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is overvalued, even if the company is not performing up to par in the current session.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Tesla And AMD Lead The Nasdaq-100

U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading Tuesday following Monday’s weakness. Major indices were trading lower again as investors weigh continued concerns over COVID-19, the Federal Reserve's upcoming two-day meeting and a sell-off in some Chinese equities. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) lost 0.09% to $433.63.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Warren Buffett Earns a 50% Annual Dividend On This Stock

Warren Buffett's famous investment offers stark lessons on the power of long-term compounding. It's well-known that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) doesn't pay a dividend, and hasn't since Warren Buffett founded the conglomerate in 1965. The thinking goes, instead of paying out cash to shareholders (which is then taxed), Berkshire's cash is better in Buffett's hands, which he can redeploy into new businesses, whether public or private. Judging by the company's unmatched track record for 56 years, that seems like a pretty sound policy.
STOCKS
Deadline

Stocks Sink As Selling Hits AMC Entertainment, Showbiz Shares

Stocks retreated sharply Monday in the worst opening in weeks on jitters prompted by a potential crisis in the Chinese real estate sector, fear over Fed policy changes and negotiations over the U.S. debt ceiling in Washington, D.C. There’s also been some recent data raising fears of slower growth in the U.S. and global economy. Stocks fell across the board and the fears created pressure on riskier assets, with AMC Entertainment particularly hard hit — off 5% at the open — and exhibition stocks following. The share price of the nation’s largest theater chain has been inflated by Reddit-fueled buying that’s...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Cantor Fitzgerald cuts Canopy Growth price target on lower sales

Canopy Growth Corp. analyst Pablo Zuanic on Monday cut his 12-month price target on Canopy Growth Corp. , to C$21 from C$30.50 on a lower sales outlook for the Canadian cannabis company amid price pressure in the business. Zuanic reiterated a neutral rating on the stock and said he expects September quarterly sales to fall to C$135 million, compared to the analyst consensus of C$156 million. "We agree that Canopy Growth, under CEO David Klein, has made significant strides [by] cutting costs, refocusing the business, building a U.S. ecosystem for growth now in CBD/consumer packaged goods and in THC in the future upon federal permissibility," he said. While the company will benefit from a full quarter of its recently acquired Supreme Cannabis business, it will be offset by a low teens decline in the base domestic cannabis business, he said. Canopy is attempting a pivot away from value-price cannabis, but results so far are mixed, he said. Shares of Canopy Growth are down 40% so far this year, compared to an 8.6% rise by the Cannabis ETF . Shares of Canopy Growth dipped 1.5% in pre-market trades.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Freshworks raised expected pricing of IPO, boosting possible valuation to up to $9.6 billion

Freshworks Inc. said Monday that the expected pricing of its initial public offering has increased, to between $32 and $34 a share from between $28 and $32 a share. The company is still looking to offer 28.5 million shares in the IPO, so the what the company is expected to raise has increased to up to $969.0 million from up to $912.0 million. The total number of shares outstanding after the IPO remains 281.43 million shares, so the company's expected valuation increases to up to $9.57 billion from $9.01 billion with the expected pricing increase. The California-based customer experience and IT service management software company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 5.1% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has advanced 4.7%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For AutoZone

Right now, AutoZone Inc. (NYSE:AZO) share price is at $1612.59, after a 1% gain. Moreover, over the past month, the stock fell by 1.23%, but in the past year, spiked by 33.79%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is overvalued, even if the company is performing up to par in the current session.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
13K+
Followers
74K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy