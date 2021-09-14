A Look Into Walt Disney's Debt
Shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) rose by 6.12% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Walt Disney has. According to the Walt Disney's most recent financial statement as reported on August 12, 2021, total debt is at $55.84 billion, with $51.11 billion in long-term debt and $4.73 billion in current debt. Adjusting for $16.07 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $39.77 billion.www.benzinga.com
