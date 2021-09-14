CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
losing a game or 2 might not be so bad for me

 9 days ago

Sacrifices have to be made to support a championship run. are you saying you wouldn't spring for a ribeye if a natty was on the line? I don't think so.

If The ACC Is So Bad, Why

Are there six ACC teams in ESPN's Top 25 Computer Rankings today and Clemson sitting at No. 4 ahead of the Buckeyes at No. 5?. Hearing some rumors around that we are weeks away from... [1]. Sep 12, 2021, 9:21 PM. inking the deal with Comcast (And their 20 Million...
Takeaways: UConn football loses badly to Purdue

UConn football had another clunker in its third game of the season, falling to Purdue at home, 49-0. The Huskies showed signs of competence, and with a young team that may be all we get for most of the season. Here’s what we learned after the third game. Steven Krajewski...
Cowboys Might Lose Tank Lawrence, Too?

FRISCO - Injury issues are flying at the Dallas Cowboys at a high rate and in varied forms. The latest? Sources tell CowboysSI.com that there is “concern” that DeMarcus Lawrence may have sustained a serious injury as on Wednesday the star defensive end was forced to exit practice at The Star due to a foot issue.
Patriots' Damien Harris says he will not let game-losing fumble 'define me' in loss to Dolphins

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The start of Damien Harris' day against the Dolphins and the end of it were on two entirely different sides of the spectrum. After Miami won the coin toss and elected to defer, the Patriots offense took the field and on the first play of the 2021 season, Harris ripped off a 35-yard run, bringing to fruition that start of a breakout season many predict for the third-year back. While Harris' first carry began with much promise, his final of the night proved costly.
WATCH: Clemson defense hype video

This Clemson defense is pretty filthy. Through three weeks of college football action, Clemson's talented defense is the only team in the country not to allow an offensive touchdown. Not counting the pick-six (UGA) and a last-second safety (GT), the Tigers have only given up 12 offensive points (four field...
Devin Kaufusi: Losing To BYU Might Be A Good Thing For Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Utah is moving on from its loss to rival BYU and preparing to face San Diego State on the road this Saturday for its final non-conference game. Even with the loss to the Cougars, Utah has a lot to look forward to once Pac-12 play begins.
Rays lose to Tigers, but Ryan Yarbrough might have found something

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays lost a little momentum and the game 4-3 to the Tigers on Saturday, but they might have regained a key pitcher. After a rocky start to the game that seemed to extend his recent immense struggles, allowing four runs in facing seven batters, lefty Ryan Yarbrough figured something out, retiring his last 13 batters (and 15 of 16) in working through the sixth inning.
So, I rewatched the game as best I could, condsidering it

Was on 3 different stations. And here is my take. The offense is close. 3 or 4 plays could have made a huge diference. First, on the 4th and 2 to Shipley,if the pulling guard seals the linebacker, Shipley has a huge crease between the safety and the corner (who was being blocked), and I feel certain he would have scored. Second, On the 4th and I, which should have been 4th and 1 foot, the tight end who was in the back field to DJ's right, lolligagged (at least that is what it looked like to me) and was so slow leading DJ through the hole to the left of center, that he got in his way and held DJ up....we were short and DJ reached for it and fumbled. Third, a dropped pass on 3rd down and an over thrown pass to a wide open receiver on third down stopped drives. Both easily made plays.Fourth, we had I think a wide receiver screen,and when DJ turned and stepped to throw, ALL 3 RECEIVERS WERE TRYING TO BLOCK SOMEBODY. DJ had that ### look on his face and just had to pull it down and run it. NOT HIS FAULT AT ALL.
Condensed game with GT -> watch it in 19 minutes

This really gives you perspective, because we didn’t play as bad as you think.... “The only disability is a bad Attitude” Dabo Swinney!!. Re: Condensed game with GT -> watch it in 19 minutes. Agreed HS. I DVR’d the game - but between Miami/MSU running long, the lightning delay, and...
So if Deshaun or Trevor walked up to the line of scrimmage

And saw that the other team was dropping 8 in coverage don't you suspect either one of them would have regrouped the offense and marched on with the game in a confident manner?. It appears DJ may be a beginner despite all of our hopes that we had someone who...
Kiffin is a clown but is right

About the portal. It makes it tough on Dabo and Clemson because he is all about culture and is careful about who he recruits. I see no way around having to use the portal going forward if Clemson wants to remain elite. Kiffin's point about OSU and Bama are spot on...
TNET: Pigskin Prophet: Parity makes for a lot of really bad football

As parity (or as my friends on social media like to say, parody) rocks the college football landscape, one has to wonder if even the woeful South Carolina Gamecocks, Florida St. Seminoles, or Miami Hurricanes will wind up with big wins at some point this season. Full Story ». Re:...
Lions lose another corner as rookie Melifonwu suffers 'bad' thigh injury

Green Bay, Wis. — The Detroit Lions secondary suffered another brutal blow in Monday's loss to Green Bay when rookie Ifeatu Melifonwu suffered a leg injury trying to cover a deep pass to All-Pro receiver Davante Adams in the third quarter. Melifonwu clutched at the front of his left leg...
TNET: Swinney's ears are ringing as Tigers prepare for NC State howls, crowd noise

Dabo Swinney’s ears are ringing as his Tigers prepare for a loud and raucous environment Saturday. Lol its no Death Valley but it's not quiet either and they'll be fired up Saturday night. Especially considering a lot of these players haven't played a true college road game due to COVID, it's important to make sure they are prepared for it.
Clemson beat Troy 30-24

The year we won a natty. We almost lost to Troy and won the national championship. We beat an ACC for by 6 points this past weekend. Maybe Davis teams do get better throughout the season.??
