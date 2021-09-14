CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Just watched Biden's discussion with Idaho

 9 days ago

Firefighters today. In short, it was pathetic. The dialogue was simple and almost child-like. He constantly read his notes and issued at least 50+ and, uh's...as he looked unalert and mumbled and stumbled through this embarrassing encounter. He is not presidential by any means. He clearly enjoys the fact that he IS the POTUS but seems to just like to carry on simple-minded talks with folks around him. Zero substance. Nothing the least bit esoteric or of substance. It's really sad. Often resorts to "when I was growing up in Delaware" crutch to show what an average Joe he is, and avoid anything the least bit 'deep'

