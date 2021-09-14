CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
18,000 fully vaccinated New Jerseyans have tested positive for COVID-19, 97 dead governor says

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TRENTON, NJ – On Monday, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced 18,390 COVID-19 “breakthrough” cases of the virus in residents who had previously been fully vaccinated. That rate is just .35% of the total fully vaccinated population of vaccinated individuals. Of those fully vaccinated individuals who caught COVID-19, 386 were...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 435

Ptolemy Gray
7d ago

and who is spreading the virus.. thats a lot vaccinated people with covid. what's is being told was the unvaccinated are spreading the virus so they are forcing the unvaccinated to get vaccinated and I beleive they are downing playing the number of vaccinated that die so they can push there Agenda on the unvaccinated

Reply(30)
162
Mschin Smith
7d ago

I don't even trust the testing swabs they stick deep down your nose. if you are positive a saliva swab should be good enough, but I don't think that should be trusted there was to many lies from the beginning.

Reply(15)
115
51Fifty
7d ago

How can they prove the vaccine works. How do they know how many vaccinated people had covid if there symptoms are so minor they dont realize it. Also how di we know that any of the vaccinated would have caught covid in the first place. My wife is vaccinated and caught covid. The only reason I got tested is she was positive. I was later diagnosed with covid. I thought it was normal sinus infection I get about the same time every year. She ended up in the hospital 2 weeks later with breathing issues and is still having problems at times. Every person is different let them choose their own path. I know fot q fact that the vaccine will not stop you from getting covid.

Reply(38)
67
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Phil Murphy
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shore News Network

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

