CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

South Dakota music legend Sherwin Linton recalls rare moment with rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Chuck Berry

By Sherwin Linton
sdstandardnow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sept. 7, 1969, I attended the concert by Chuck Berry at the Walker Arts Center and Tyrone Guthrie Theatre. Chuck came out onto the stage a few minutes past the starting time and announced the show would be opening in a few minutes as soon as some business was settled. I assume he was demanding to be paid in cash prior to performing. He then returned to the stage.

www.sdstandardnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Chuck Berry's grandsons are keeping rock pioneer's legacy alive

A new generation of musicians is keeping Chuck Berry’s music alive, and it’s a family affair. His grandsons Charles Berry III and Jahi Eskridge will make their official debut together with a tribute Sept. 23 as part of the Twilight Thursdays series on the front lawn at the Missouri History Museum.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Independent

Story of the Song: ‘Maybellene’ by Chuck Berry

According to the painter Paul Gauguin, art is either plagiarism or revolution. Sadly, Gauguin wasn't around to hear Chuck Berry, who, with “Maybellene”, excelled at both. In the mid-Fifties, Berry had a residency at East St Louis's Cosmopolitan Club. A favourite with his – mainly white – audience was an old fiddle tune, “Ida Red”, with origins in the Civil War. The version Berry had grown up with was a square dance, cut in 1938 by the king of western swing, Bob Wills. Wills, in turn, had borrowed some of his lines from a Victorian ballad, “The Parlour Is a Pleasant Place to Sit on Sunday Night”.
MUSIC
95.5 FM WIFC

Rock & Roll With A Shot Of Blues

We continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago….. The cover looks like a dangerous rock & roll band in the heart of a decaying city. The music is straight ahead rock & roll with a strong shot of the blues. The band is Edgar Winter’s White Trash.
MUSIC
heraldstandard.com

‘Rock ’n’ roll troubadour’

Having heard a request from an audience member, Brad Wagner makes an announcement. “This song is about a friend of mine,” he chimes in. He launches into the guitar riff for one of his originals, acoustic instead of his electric on the recorded version, singing about “My Friend Richard.”. Those...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
Bakersfield Californian

CESAREO GARASA: Samantha Fish bringing 'good old-fashioned rock 'n' roll' to World Records

Samantha Fish is a world-class talent. A 32-year-old award-winner with an impeccable guitar tone and a knack for writing unique and catchy melodies. She's skilled, talented, magnetic, sultry and gaining momentum on the strength of her latest album "Faster" (released on Sept. 10). On it, Fish has broadened her genre-busting sound with aplomb. She will be performing at World Records on Oct. 2 as part 103 of their just-about-infinite "No Stinkin' Service Charge Blues Series."
Billboard

Nashville Native Jelly Roll on Shifting From Hip Hop to Country-Rock: 'I Want to Change The Way Music Is Done on Those Streets'

“The culture I was first exposed to was hip-hop. Not even just music, but the culture -- breakdancing, graffiti, freestyling, the clothing," Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason DeFord, tells Billboard while en route to a video shoot. "I didn’t know there was this other country music culture in town. You just knew the culture you were exposed to.”
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Berry
bestclassicbands.com

1970: The Year in Rock Music

The 1960s began with crooners like Paul Anka, Connie Francis and Frankie Avalon populating the top 10 of the. Billboard singles chart, and ended with the Beatles, Led Zeppelin and Creedence Clearwater Revival. Never before had popular music gone through such a complete transformation over a 10-year stretch. As 1970...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walker Arts Center
The US Sun

Who was Sarah Dash and what was her cause of death?

SINGER Sarah Dash passed away on September 20, 2021. The star was best known for co-founding the group, LaBelle in the late 1960s. Who was Sarah Dash and what was her cause of death?. Sarah Dash was an American singer and actress. The 76-year-old created a musical duo called the...
MUSIC
soultracks.com

90s soul singer supreme, Sam Salter, dies at age 46

Today we say a sad goodbye to popular 90s soul singer Sam Salter, who has reportedly died at a far too young 46. No cause of death was released. As a young man, Salter was signed by Babyface and L.A. Reid for their LaFace label, and immediately scored hits with “After 12, Before 6” and the beautiful ballad “There You Are.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
hotnewhiphop.com

Melvin Van Peebles, Hollywood Icon & Filmmaking Legend, Passes Away At 89: Report

Hollywood is mourning the death of an icon today (September 22). It was shared that legendary filmmaker, actor, producer, composer, and innovator Melvin Van Peebles passed away at 89, and throughout the day, fans and friends of the star have stormed social media with tributes. Melvin is the father of equally as talented filmmaker Mario Van Peebles and the duo has been involved in creating some of the industry's most memorable and celebrated projects.
CELEBRITIES
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

SLASH, OZZY OSBOURNE, NIKKI SIXX, ICE-T And Others Pay Tribute To DAVE MUSTAINE On His 60th Birthday (Video)

MEGADETH frontman Dave Mustaine celebrated his 60th birthday onstage on Monday, September 13 during the band's concert at the Leader Bank Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts. After the audience sang "Happy Birthday" to the guitarist/vocalist, a five-minute video was played in which a number of other musicians shared their best wishes to Mustaine, including GUNS N' ROSES' Slash, Ozzy Osbourne, MÖTLEY CRÜE's Nikki Sixx, KORN's Brian "Head" Welch, Ice-T and members of LAMB OF GOD and TRIVIUM.
BOSTON, MA
Amomama

Remembering Rance Howard, Famous for His Roles in 'Gunsmoke' and 'Bonanza'

Rance Howard is an actor known for his appearance on the classics "Gunsmoke and "Bonanza." He lived a long and fruitful life until his passing on November 25, 2017. Rance Howard died of natural causes in Los Angeles, California, almost four years ago. The 89-year-old man was one of the great character actors of Hollywood's Golden Era, working in Hollywood for nearly 70 years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy