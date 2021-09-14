South Dakota music legend Sherwin Linton recalls rare moment with rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Chuck Berry
On Sept. 7, 1969, I attended the concert by Chuck Berry at the Walker Arts Center and Tyrone Guthrie Theatre. Chuck came out onto the stage a few minutes past the starting time and announced the show would be opening in a few minutes as soon as some business was settled. I assume he was demanding to be paid in cash prior to performing. He then returned to the stage.www.sdstandardnow.com
Comments / 0