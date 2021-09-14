Teacher of the Year: Adam Laye, of Parkville High, named finalist in national competition
PARKVILLE — For the past 15 years, U.S. history and government teacher Adam Laye has placed students at the center of learning, and has fostered relationships with every student to help enable them to succeed. He has an open-door policy and engages with students inside and outside of the classroom; in fact, he has eaten lunch with students to talk about the school year and has even helped shop for prom tuxedos.www.avenuenews.com
