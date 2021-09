Congratulations to our friends at State University of Oneonta for once again, in fact for the tenth year in a row, being honored for their College at Oneonta Foundation. The College at Oneonta Foundation’s financial health and commitment to accountability and transparency have earned it a four-star rating from Charity Navigator, America’s largest independent charity evaluator. This is the 10th consecutive time that the College Foundation has earned this distinction. Since 2002, Charity Navigator has awarded only the most fiscally responsible organizations a four-star rating.

