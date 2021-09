Friday, Nov. 19th is the new date for the Dueling Piano's fundraiser hosted by the Junction City Area Chamber. It will be held at the Hilltop Clubhouse, 1301 West 8th Street. General admission tickets will be $50 and $600 for a reserved table of eight. Keg of beer will be included with the price of a ticket and those attending can bring additional beverages. There will also be a nacho bar and snacks.